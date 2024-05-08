iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11": Which is more value for money?

Apple announced its new tablet lineup at its recent “Let Loose” event. The latest iPad Air and iPad Pro are now available for pre-orders on the tech giant's website or digital store. They will hit the shelves on May 15, 2024.

If you are looking for the best performance and advanced features, the Pro lineup is for you. However, if you need a tablet for simple tasks like note-taking, the Air series is a decent choice. When it comes to the latest releases, I'm leaning towards the iPad Pro 11-inch, as it seems more value for money.

This iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11" battle compares both devices, assisting you in determining which one will align better with your preference and needs.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11": Specs

New iPad lineup released (Image via Apple)

Let's start this iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11" comparison with the core configurations of both devices.

Specifications iPad Air 13” iPad Pro 11” Display Liquid Retina Ultra Retina XDR Chipset M2 M4 OS iPadOS 17 iPadOS 17 Storage Up to 1TB Up to 2TB Camera Rear: 12MP | Front: 12MP Rear: 12MP | Front: 12MP Price Starts at $799 Starts at $999

iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11": Performance

M3 silicon skipped for the new tablet (Image via Apple)

The biggest differentiator between the iPad Air 13" and the iPad Pro 11" is the processor.

The latest iPad Air has an M2 silicon, while the Pro model boasts the M4. Though the M2 is a great chip, it is very far behind the M4’s power.

Surprisingly, Apple has skipped the M3 and installed the next-generation M4 chipset in the latest iPad Pro models. It is built on second-generation 3nm processor, which makes it highly efficient. It is also said to deliver 1.5x faster CPU and 4x faster GPU performance over the M2 SoC.

Apart from that, the new iPad Pro is available with a 2TB space configuration, while the iPad Air sticks to 1TB.

Both devices run on the same iPadOS 17. However, the Pro variant has more advanced features than its Air competitor.

iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11": Design and display

The new tablet series has got major design changes (Image via Apple)

The latest iPad Pro is the thinnest product Apple has ever created. The 11-inch model flaunts a remarkable thinness of just 5.3 mm and a featherlight weight of 0.98 lbs. It comes in two stunning color options — silver and space black, featuring enclosures crafted from 100% recycled aluminum.

In contrast, the new iPad Air M2 offers a selection of space gray, starlight, purple, and blue color options. It's slightly bulkier and heavier compared to its Pro counterpart. Additionally, it sports thicker bezels than the Pro model, although it still maintains a commendable screen-to-body ratio.

The front-facing cameras in both iPads have been repositioned to the top of the device (in landscape mode) for more natural video calls.

The iPad Air features a Liquid Retina screen. It has an anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone technology, and P3 wide color support. On the flip side, the M4 iPad Pro debuts the Ultra Retina XDR, which is said to be the most advanced display technology available as of now. It has a tandem OLED display, which combines the lights of two OLED panels to provide exceptional viewing quality.

iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11": Price and more

iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11" (Image via Apple)

Both the iPad Air 13" and the iPad Pro 11" support Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity. We are not sure about the battery life of the two devices. However, it is safe to assume that the Pro model will deliver a long battery life. This is because the new M-series chipset is more efficient, and Apple tends to give the Pro models a bigger battery.

Here are the pricing details for the base models of these devices:



iPad Air 13-inch iPad Pro 11-inch Wifi $799 $999 Wifi+Cellular $949 $1,199

iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11": More value for money

Deciding the clear winner of the iPad Air 13" vs iPad Pro 11" battle is very tricky. Both devices are great value-for-money products.

If your aim is to simply watch YouTube or handle everyday tasks like note-taking, the iPad Air 13-inch is a worthwhile investment. It strikes a balance between features and cost, making it a practical choice.

However, for professionals in pursuit of unparalleled performance and uncompromising quality, the M4 iPad Pro 11-inch emerges as the superior choice. Boasting a superior display, a potent processor, and an array of advanced features, it provides unmatched value.

Check out our other tech articles: