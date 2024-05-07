Apple Pencil Pro and new Magic Keyboard: Features, price, launch date, and more

Apple's Let Loose event on May 7, 2024, wasn't short on surprises. The keynote addressed a wide range of products, but for professional iPad users, the true stars were the unveiling of the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and an updated Magic Keyboard.

These accessories promise to significantly enhance the user experience for artists, designers, students, or anyone who uses their iPad for professional or creative work.

With the introduction of the Apple Pencil Pro and the upgraded Magic Keyboard, Apple has further blurred the lines between portability and powerful professional use. In this article, we will have a look at the brand-new Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard.

New Apple Pencil Pro features explained

The new Apple Pencil offers brand new gyroscope and pressure sensors (Image via Apple)

The new Apple Pencil Pro takes the digital pen experience to a whole new level. The biggest highlight is the introduction of a new gyroscope and pressure sensors to the pencil. This brand-new addition allows you to access shortcuts and select menus simply by squeezing the pencil.

The fresh barrel roll feature lets you change tools in creative apps by simply flipping the pencil, opening a new experience for creative people. Moreover, the Apple Pencil also now supports Find My to help you locate it in case you ever lose it.

The Apple Pencil charges magnetically with the new iPad Pro and also supports the newly launched iPad Air.

New Apple Magic Keyboard features explained

The new Magic Keyboard features a larger trackpad with support for haptic feedback (Image via Apple)

The Magic Keyboard also received an upgrade in Apple's Let Loose event, making the iPad Pro an even more versatile productivity machine. The new Magic Keyboard features a sleek and sturdy aluminum base with the beloved floating design that offers great stability and a more premium feel.

The updated Magic Keyboard now includes a full function row that can be used to quickly access shortcuts like brightness, volume levels, and media controls.

The new bigger and more responsive trackpad offers enhanced ergonomics with support for haptic feedback to provide an enhanced productivity experience. The new Magic Keyboard comes in two colors that coincide with the design elements of the all-new iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard launch date and price

New peripherals can be ordered today with deliveries starting May 15, 2024 (Image via Apple)

The all-new Apple peripherals offer a whole suite of updates to enhance the user experience of the brand-new iPads. The new Magic Keyboard is priced at $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 13-inch model.

The new Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129. Both the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard can be ordered starting May 7, 2024, and will be available from May 15, 2024, onwards.

With the new Apple Pencil and the upgraded Magic Keyboard, Apple is further solidifying the iPad's position as a powerful tool for both creative professionals and those who prioritize productivity on the go.

