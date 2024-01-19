iPhone 16 release date (expected), price, features, and more

With the release of the 15 series, we find ourselves contemplating the future iPhone 16 lineup. Speculations and rumors abound, driven by the immense power and influence that Apple's smartphone holds in the realm of technology. This dominance compels other brands to tirelessly strive to match its stride.

Ahead lies a crucial understanding of what the upcoming iPhone holds and if it will outshine the recently unveiled lineup with its remarkable features, making it essential.

The 16th edition, with its anticipated release date and price, is explored in this comprehensive article that provides insights into the subject matter's specifications and other intricate details.

Note: This article is completely based on rumors and alleged leaks.

iPhone 16 release date (expected)

Based on the last few years' iPhone launches from Apple, we can expect the iPhone 16 series models to be released sometime after September 10, 2024.

Furthermore, the tech giant could also be expected to follow the same pattern as last year and launch three iPhone models in the series, including a base model, a Plus, a Pro, and a Pro Max model.

iPhone 16 price details

Expand Tweet

Given the data at hand, the following could be the expected price for the iPhone 16 lineup:

16 : $799

: $799 16 Plus : $899

: $899 16 Pro : $1,099

: $1,099 16 Pro Max: $1,199

There’s no new and viable information about the pricing, so it makes the most sense to assume it will cost the same as the iPhone 15 series.

However, there are also some new rumors suggesting that the iPhone makers will introduce a higher-end Ultra model, which will have an even larger screen than the Pro Max. Thus, it can be expected to have a higher price tag.

iPhone 16's new features

Although Apple hasn't officially announced anything regarding the features available on the iPhone 16, there are several rumors from various analysts, leakers, and others with insider information. Some of the best features that we can expect in the iPhone 16 are mentioned below:

Display tech : The 16 could use micro-lens technology for both improved brightness and reduced power consumption, which would be incorporated into OLED panels.

: The 16 could use micro-lens technology for both improved brightness and reduced power consumption, which would be incorporated into OLED panels. Action Button : According to reports, the Action Button is anticipated to come in a standard 16 variant. Additionally, there are murmurs about an improved capacitive version of the Action Button that offers haptic feedback upon being pressed instead of a regular button.

: According to reports, the Action Button is anticipated to come in a standard 16 variant. Additionally, there are murmurs about an improved capacitive version of the Action Button that offers haptic feedback upon being pressed instead of a regular button. A-series chipset : Apple is currently designing brand new A-series chips for their forthcoming 16 lineup. These chips are set to be constructed on the cutting-edge N3E 3-nanometer node. As a result of this technological advancement, we may anticipate certain enhancements in both efficiency and performance.

: Apple is currently designing brand new A-series chips for their forthcoming 16 lineup. These chips are set to be constructed on the cutting-edge N3E 3-nanometer node. As a result of this technological advancement, we may anticipate certain enhancements in both efficiency and performance. Overheating : The 16 models will include a new thermal design to reduce overheating.

: The 16 models will include a new thermal design to reduce overheating. New iOS : With some new Siri features powered by large language models, the rumored iOS 18 from Apple is set to showcase cutting-edge generative AI features.

: With some new Siri features powered by large language models, the rumored iOS 18 from Apple is set to showcase cutting-edge generative AI features. Camera design : Similar to the iPhone 12, it's expected that the camera layout for the standard 16 models will feature a vertical design.

: Similar to the iPhone 12, it's expected that the camera layout for the standard 16 models will feature a vertical design. Battery performance: According to rumors, the next iPhone might incorporate stacked battery technology, a cutting-edge advancement that could potentially give them more power and endurance. Stacked batteries are not new; they are already widely used in electric vehicles and medical apparatus, but when it comes to smartphones, they are still considered a fresh innovation.

*More details will be added as soon as they are available.