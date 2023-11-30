What to expect from Apple in 2024? iPhone 16, Vision Pro, New MacBook, and more explored

With multiple advancements made across its entire portfolio in recent times, Apple has truly transformed the tech industry. From replacing Intel chips with their own processors in Macs to introducing the rugged Watch Ultra and the addition of a Plus variant to the iPhone lineup, the tech giant has left no stone unturned. Add to that their innovative foray with the Vision Pro and their new releases set for 2024, and it's clear that Apple is truly upping the advancements with every passing day.

This article scrutinizes viable rumors and predictions to showcase the expected launches from Apple in 2024.

Anticipated product releases from Apple in 2024

iPhone 16

September 2024 seems to be the soonest we can expect a new batch of iPhones. Rumor has it that the iPhone 16 models will showcase the familiar Dynamic Island, a feature already equipped in the 15 series.

Sources suggest the iPhone makers may have discovered a way to embed some Face ID sensors, potentially rendering the iPhone 16 Pro models with a more discrete camera cutout compared to the regular models.

Due to the inclusion of advanced camera technologies, such as a periscope super-zoom telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro models are set to unveil a larger camera array. Additionally, it is expected that the A18 Pro processor will be featured in the 16 Pro, while the non-Pro models could opt for a modified version of the A17 Pro, which made its debut in the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone SE (4th gen)

In 2016, Apple debuted the SE series, though it wasn't until four years later that we saw a refresh. The 2nd generation of SE brought the design from the iPhone 5 to the 6, and it remains that way today. Now, two new versions have emerged every other year. Taking all this into account, it's probably safe to pin the release of the 4th generation iPhone SE for March or April 2024.

The iPhone SE 4 is slated to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, according to Ming-Chi Kuo's February 2023 report. The new phone design is expected to closely resemble the iPhone 14 and offer similar functionalities. Furthermore, the Face ID feature might not make an appearance on the rumored iPhone SE 4, even if it has a notch.

Vision Pro

Apple's most noteworthy product, the Vision Pro, is expected to launch in 2024. It's the tech giant's foray into mixed-reality technology. During WWDC 2023, we were teased about the release of Vision Pro, slated to release "early next year," hinting at a possible spring release.

March or April’s standalone event has historically been the company's preferred time to make major announcements and has left critics pondering if Vision Pro will debut then.

Leaker-analyst Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has revealed a bold prediction. According to the latest issue of his newsletter, Power On, Apple's intended release date for the Vision Pro was originally set for January 2024. Gurman confidently asserts that the word "early" was meant to be taken quite literally.

Even with Gurman's intel, it's clear that the January launch plan won't push through. The longer period for testing and distribution arrangements means that Vision Pro will likely hit the market around March 2024.

MacBook Air (M3)

In the summer of 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that a 13-inch MacBook Air update may come out in the autumn of 2023. Gurman has now modified his forecast, indicating that we might have to wait until the spring or summer 2024 for a fresh MacBook Air.

In June 2023, the tech giant released a 15-inch MacBook Air, but Gurman's original forecast did not account for it. It seems that Apple is planning to delay the launch of the M3 iteration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro to coincide with the release of the M3 version of the 15-inch MacBook Air.

For more news updates about Apple and its products, follow Sportskeeda.