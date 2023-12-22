7 expected features in iPhone 16 that are exciting for fans

It's no wonder that we can anticipate some remarkable changes in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Apple never ceases to amaze with its constant innovation and improvement in design and features. Although it's still early, there are already rumblings about a significant increase in memory for the 16 and 16 Plus models. Meanwhile, the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are said to receive fascinating camera enhancements that will captivate the public.

This piece will compile some expected facets of the iPhone 16 that fans are excited about.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and represents the author's opinion.

Display, camera, and more expected changes in iPhone 16

1) Bigger display

The highly anticipated iPhone 16's Pro model is predicted to showcase a generous 6.3-inch display, ensuring contentment for those who revel in larger screens. On the other hand, the Pro Max variant, even more sizable, is projected to flaunt an impressive 6.9-inch panel.

It’s likely due to the difference between the actual display area and the viewable display area. However, the lower-tier models will reportedly have the same display sizes as their predecessors.

2) New buttons

It has been rumored that Apple had intentions to incorporate solid-state buttons into their new iPhone 15 Pro models. However, they ended up surprising us with a customizable action button instead. For those unfamiliar with the concept, solid-state buttons are not your ordinary buttons. They are essentially panels that provide haptic feedback, mimicking the sensation of pressing an actual button.

Fortunately, the news about the arrival of solid-state buttons has not completely disappeared. As per reliable Apple informant and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is currently in the process of introducing solid-state buttons on the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. This development brings about a sense of anticipation and enthusiasm among fans.

3) Upgraded chipset

Regarding the chip, whispers are circulating that the successor to the A17 Pro chip may be less efficient. To put it differently, if the rumors are true and the iPhone 16 models do indeed come equipped with the rumored A18 chip, they might experience a decrease in battery life. This is because the next-generation chip will provide substantial performance improvements at the cost of power efficiency.

Hence, if Apple introduces further enhancements to the processor that seamlessly integrates with a remarkable battery, it is bound to stand out. The iPhone models have gained notoriety for their comparatively shorter battery lifespan in comparison to Android smartphones. Hence, the prospect of obtaining a more robust chipset with an extended battery life is undeniably thrilling.

4) Inclusion of more memory

The 15 and 15 Plus, the lower-tier models, are stuck with their predecessors' 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are equipped with 8GB. Hence, it would be tremendously convenient if the forthcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were to hop onto the bandwagon of having a hefty 8GB of RAM.

Equipped with a mightier chipset and an abundance of memory, carrying out demanding tasks and indulging in high-caliber gaming shall undoubtedly prove to be a breeze.

5) Camera changes

In recent years, Apple has been consistent in equipping the smaller iPhone Pro models with the same camera features as the larger Pro Max. However, the trend was broken with the introduction of the iPhone 15 line. The tech giant has introduced a new telephoto lens that enables an impressive 5x optical zoom capability. This advanced feature is exclusively available on the 15 Pro Max model.

But there is a potential for change with the iPhone 16 Pro, as rumors suggest it may employ molded glass lenses. These lenses can reduce the bulk of the camera bump, making it thinner and lighter while also enhancing the magnification distance.

Furthermore, there is a chance that the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro will be slightly bigger, allowing for the accommodation of the 120mm telephoto camera found in the current 15 Pro Max model.

6) Zoom capability

The iPhone 16 Pro Max might see an increase in optical zoom, potentially reaching 10x, which will be a great boost from the 15 Pro Max. Apple is expected to make it possible by utilizing advanced molded glass lenses.

This cutting-edge molded glass has the potential to reduce the size of the camera bump and enhance the optical zoom range with what can be deemed a "super telephoto" lens. Therefore, capturing photos from a long distance is expected to be quite fascinating.

7) Price point

The production cost for the iPhone 15 series exceeded that of its predecessor, the iPhone 14. This may not come as a shock, considering the standard 15 models boast a fresh color-infused matte glass back. Meanwhile, the Pro models feature titanium and new internal components such as the tetraprism telephoto camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Based on these details, there is speculation circulating that the heightened production expenses in the current year could potentially impact the prices of next year's iPhone 16 lineup. Therefore, if Apple were to offer a lower price for the 16-series models, it would be truly astonishing for technology enthusiasts.

Assuming some of the rumors and reports are true, it’s hard not to feel excited about what Apple has in store for next year with the iPhone 16. That said, it’s far too early to know anything for certain.