Apple May 7 event time for all regions, where to watch, expected launches, and more

The Apple May 7 event is almost here. Titled "Let Loose," it is now expected to introduce the next generation of iPads and accessories for the popular tablet lineup. Apple doesn't generally hold an event in May. WWDC, which is held in June, takes the spotlight every summer. However, the company is already late to launch the more powerful iPads, which were scheduled to hit shelves this March.

Apple announced the upcoming event two weeks prior, giving more time than usual for fans to get hyped up about the products. They usually stick to announcing the events just one week before. Nevertheless, several rumors have already hinted at what to expect. Let's go over them.

When is the Apple May 7 event?

The new iPads are rumored to be powered by the new M4 chip (Image via Apple)

Apple's "Let Loose" event is scheduled this May 7 at 7 am PT. This is an unusual timing for an Apple event too. Generally, they begin at 9 AM.

However, targeting 7 AM or 5 AM PT allows the event to be streamed within the waking hours in China, a market the company is now desperate to reacquire. Recently, the company has found itself in a pickle in the largest iPhone market. Sales of the smartphone have plummeted over 24% in the past quarter, per a Reuters report.

Here are the respective times when people around the world can watch the Apple May 7 event:

Tuesday, May 7, 10 am on the East Coast Tuesday, May 7, 3 pm in the United Kingdom Tuesday, May 7, 4 pm in Central Europe Tuesday, May 7, 7.30 pm in India Tuesday, May 7, 10 pm in China (CST) Wednesday, May 8, 12 am in Australia (ACT)

Apple May 7 event countdown

The May 7 event is this Tuesday. We are less than a day away from new Apple tech products.

Where to watch the Apple event?

The Apple May 7 event will be held in person for select media personnel. Everybody else can watch it online at Apple.com or on Apple TV. Apple will also stream the event on YouTube at its official channel.

All expected launches at Apple May 7 event

New iPads and accessories are rumored to launch at the May 7 event (Image via Apple)

Multiple Apple products are expected at the upcoming event. The next generation of M4-powered iPads, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard are rumored to be announced. Here's a list of everything we are expecting:

12.9" M4 iPad Pro 11" M4 iPad Pro 12.9" M4 iPad Air 10.9" M4 iPad Air 3rd generation Apple Pencil New Apple Magic Keyboard

The latest accessories in the event will be heard specifically for usage with the updated iPads. The Apple Pencil is rumored to launch with premium features along with USB-C connectivity. The upcoming Magic Keyboard is expected to bridge the gap between it and the MacBook counterpart with a larger trackpad and aluminum finish.