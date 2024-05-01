Apple May 7 event: New iPad, Apple Pencil, and what to expect

Several new products are expected to be showcased at the Apple May 7 event titled "Let Loose." Preliminary leaks and educated guesses suggest new M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets will take center stage with accessories like Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboards also debuting alongside. The event comes as a surprise since the only major Apple showcase in the summer happens at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

However, the company is late to introduce its new line of tablets, which was previously set to happen in March. Hence, we are getting an additional wave of product launches this May. This article explores more details.

Which products are we expecting at the Apple May 7 event?

1) 2024 Apple iPad Pro

New M4 iPad Pros are rumored to launch soon (Image via Apple)

The first device scheduled for a launch at the Apple May 7 event is the new 2024 iPad Pro. The device could be the first to be powered by the new M4 chipset with all-new performance improvements and better efficiency.

The device will be offered in two screen sizes: 12.9 and 11 inches. Both are rumored to be powered by mini LED displays, thereby alleviating the viewing experience across the lineup. The last generation iPad featured OLED only on the larger screen size, leaving 11-inch users with a much inferior LCD.

Besides, the rumor mill hints at a price hike for the new iPad Pros owing to the better displays. A storage upgrade to 256 GB on the base variant and 4 TB in the maxed-out option is also possible. The older tablets started at 128 GB and went up to 2 TB.

2) 2024 iPad Air

New M3-based iPad Airs are rumored to launch at the Apple May 7 event (Image via Apple)

Besides the iPad Pro, the upcoming Apple May 7 event will also introduce a new generation of iPad Airs. The devices should finally be upgraded to the new M3 chipset and arrive in two screen sizes instead of one: 10.9 and 12.9 inches.

However, the devices will not get the mini LED displays of the Pros. With LCD panels, they should be easier on the pocket while delivering all the basics of a tablet.

The upcoming iPad Airs are further expected to replace the 64 GB storage variant with a 128 GB base model. The top model might ship with 1 TB of storage.

3) Apple Magic Keyboard

New Magic Keyboards for iPad are in the rumor mill (Image via Apple)

A new Magic Keyboard is also rumored to be launched at the Apple May 7 event. It will be custom-designed to work best with the new iPad.

Per leaks, the new accessory will bridge the gap between the Magic Keyboard experience on Macs and iPads. With a larger trackpad and an all-new aluminum finish, it will offer a much better typing experience.

4) 3rd generation Apple Pencil

A new USB-C Apple Pencil with advanced features is rumored (Image via Apple)

A new 3rd gen Pencil with more advanced features is also on the horizon. The upcoming Apple May 7 event might introduce a stylus that bridges the gap between the USB-C-based version launched last year and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil with improved connectivity and features.

It is expected to be introduced alongside the new Magic Keyboard as a set of brand-new accessories to complement the new, powerful iPads. The Apple May 7 event is exactly a week away and we are all excited about the next direction Apple's tablets will take.