5 reasons why you should wait for the M4 iPad Pro

Rumors suggest that the new M4 iPad Pro could be announced at Apple’s Let Loose event, which is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time.

Apple’s M series chips on iPads have constantly impressed with their power, efficiency, and performance. If rumors are to be believed, Apple can introduce its brand-new iPad Pro powered by M4 chipset in the upcoming event.

In this article, we will go over five reasons why waiting for the M4 iPad Pro might be the smarter move.

Note: The information in this article is speculative, based on current rumors.

5 reasons why M4 iPad Pro could be worth the wait

1) OLED panel

New iPad Pro might come with an OLED Pro Motion display. (Image via Apple)

The current iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina display. However, according to leaks, the M4 iPad Pro could come with OLED technology. These displays offer deep blackers, greater contrast, and better color reproduction compared to LCD panels.

This means the M4 iPad could offer better gaming and media-watching experience compared to current-gen iPads.

2) Better performance

The brand new M4 chips could bring enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities. (Image via Apple)

Apple's M series chips have already established themselves as powerhouses in computing. The upcoming M4 model should continue the trend with even better CPU and GPU performance.

Therefore, waiting for the latest iPad Pro will not only ensure you have the most powerful device, but it will also ensure that it will continue to perform well for years to come.

3) AI capabilities

Apple might integrate AI with new M4 iPads. (Image via Apple)

Apple has used AI in its devices for quite a while now. However, it was often a part of the underlying operating system rather than in the form of user-friendly applications.

With the upcoming M4 iPad Pro, we might see Apple take a proactive approach and integrate AI into its stock applications like FaceTime, Notes, Safari, etc. to enhance user experience.

4) New Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

New iPads might also bring a new generation of Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for enhanced productivity. (Image via Apple)

Rumors suggest that the tech giant might introduce a new generation of Apple's iPad peripherals alongside the M4 iPad Pro. The new Apple Pencil could bring enhanced pressure sensitivity and reduced latency for a better note-taking and drawing experience.

The Magic Keyboard might also see an upgrade with a larger trackpad. These upgrades would be worth waiting for if you’re a professional who relies on Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard.

5) iPadOS 18

New iPadOS might bring support for AI enabled applications. (Image via Apple)

Apple is likely to unveil the iPadOS 18 alongside the new iPad Pro. The new operating system is expected to take full advantage of the M4 chip's capabilities. It might also bring some exclusive features for the M4 iPad Pro to double down on Apple’s attempt to blur the lines between tablets and laptops.

Moreover, the iPadOS 18 may also contain some AI-exclusive features that Apple may not bring down to the older models. Hence, investing in the new M4 iPad could be a wiser decision.

Overall, the upcoming iPads have the potential to be a game-changer. Current rumors about OLED display, AI capabilities, M4 chip, and new peripherals suggest that it is wise to wait for M4 models rather than buying the current M2 iPad Pro.

