Apple May Event might unveil the new M3 iPads

Rumors suggest Apple might be ready to take iPads a step further with the announcement of the Apple May Event.

The M series chips have consistently impressed with their power efficiency and raw performance. These are not just limited to MacBooks or iMacs but also extend to Apple's iPad lineup. The current generation of iPad features the M2 chip. While Apple's chips hold exceptionally well even to this day,

The Apple May Event is titled “Let Loose” and is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time. If rumors are to be believed, Apple can unveil new iPad Pro and iPad Air models alongside upgraded iPad accessories.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative.

Apple May Event “Let Loose” could unveil new iPads

Apple May Event might unveil new M3-powered iPads and upgraded accessories. (Image via Apple)

This year's Apple "Let Loose" Event is heavily anticipated to be centered around the iPad with the biggest focus being the M3 series chips for the next generation. While Apple hasn't made any official confirmations, according to Bloomberg, we can expect to see the new iPad Pro and potentially a refreshed iPad Air as the stars of the show.

These new iPad models could feature a significantly thinner design, slimmer bezels, and MagSafe charging. We can also expect a peripheral upgrade from Apple.

The next Magic Keyboard could sport a larger trackpad, improved battery, and support for wireless charging. On the other hand, the upcoming Apple Pencil could also support a larger surface area for drawing and writing.

The new iPad Pro may also switch to an OLED display. This would align with Apple's recent adoption of OLED technology in their high-end iPhones, potentially a major improvement for creatives or anyone who enjoys media consumption on the Pro model.

Note that these are all speculations based on iPad leaks and rumors. We'll have to wait for Apple's official announcement on May 7, 2024, to confirm what they have in store for the iPad lineup.

However, the possibility of an M3 chip, an OLED display, and a potential design refresh for the iPad Pro has Apple fans excited for the upcoming Apple May Event.

