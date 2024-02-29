The M3 iPad Pro is believed to be the upcoming premium tablet from Apple. The company's current tablet lineup caters offers various screen sizes and functionalities. The Pro series sits at the top of the line, offering features ideal for demanding tasks. The new M-series processor aims to solidify this position further, making the Pro a more enticing option for those seeking top-notch performance.

This article covers the expected features, specs, prices, and other details about the upcoming iPad Pro.

M3 iPad Pro: Specs

Anticipated specification of the upcoming iPad (Image via Apple/Flipkart)

Before we take a deep dive into the details, let's take a look at the rumored specifications of the M3 iPad Pro.

Specifications M3 iPad Pro Display type OLED Display size 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Camera 48MP + 12MP Processor M3 5G connectivity Yes Storage Up to 2TB RAM Up to 16GB Battery Around 10 hours

The tablet is expected to have significant upgrades, particularly in its display and camera system. The current LED and mini-LED displays are likely to be replaced with a superior OLED panel. This could translate to deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and potentially improved viewing angles. The camera setup will also likely be similar to that of the iPhone 15.

M3 iPad Pro: Features

The new iPad Pro will have a premium design (Image via Apple)

While purely speculative, some reports suggest the M3 iPad Pro will have a thinner design with minimal bezels.

The front camera of the tablet could have a TrueDepth feature, providing a more natural video call experience. iPadOS 17 is also expected to power the device.

It’s unclear if the upcoming iPad Pro will have an improved battery. However, the M3 chip has received positive reviews for its impressive battery efficiency. Plus, there are rumors that Apple will add MagSafe charging support to its upcoming offering.

The tablet's accessories will also reportedly receive an upgrade. We might see a larger and more responsive trackpad in the Magic Keyboard. Additionally, there will be improvements in Apple Pencil functionality, but specifics remain unclear.

Apple will likely offer the same Space Gray and Silver models in the upcoming iPad Pro lineup. However, there is a chance that the company will come up with gold and rose gold options, like the previous year.

M3 iPad Pro: Price

The latest model of the iPad Pro will likely be pricey (Image via Apple)

Apple often launches new Pro models at slightly higher prices, especially when they have significant hardware upgrades like newer processors, improved displays, and additional features.

The iPad Pro-M2 starts at $999. This means it is safe to assume that the new iPad Pro lineup will cost around $1,199 (for the base variant). However, this is just an estimation. We’ll only know for sure once we have some official news.

Despite its unconfirmed specifications, the M3 iPad Pro looks like a significant update to Apple's tablet lineup, with a rumored powerful processor and improved display.

