Is the Apple iPhone 12 Pro worth buying in February 2023?

The iPhone 12 Pro was launched by Apple in October 2020 and was a top-performing smartphone at the time. However, as the smartphone market becomes increasingly competitive, with new models being released annually, it may not be the most reasonable option in 2023, more than two years after its official release.

Despite the phone's impressive specifications and capabilities, its value has likely depreciated over time and it may no longer be regarded as a flagship device. Furthermore, the imminent release of the 15th-generation iPhones adds to the uncertainty of purchasing the iPhone 12 Pro in 2023. Although the device is still available on the retail market, the question remains whether it's worth buying this year.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is still a solid choice for consumers in February 2023

Specifications iPhone 12 Pro Display 6.1" Super Retina Display with HDR support, 1170 x 2532 resolution Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Battery 2,815mAh, Wireless charging up to 15W Camera Triple camera setup, with 12MP primary camera Price $699

The physical design of the 12 Pro boasts a retro feel that's reminiscent of the iconic iPhone 4. With the sides of the device made of high-quality stainless steel, this gives it a premium look when compared to the standard iPhone 12, which has aluminum sides. However, stainless steel is also a magnet for fingerprints and can easily get dirty.

Thanks to the reduced bezels, the 12 Pro has a larger 6.1-inch display in comparison to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, making it easier to use with one hand. Additionally, the front display on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is made of Ceramic Shield glass, which provides better protection against drops than its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro.

The 12 Pro boasts a high-quality super retina display with a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 and a pixel density of 460ppi. All of this delivers a high-quality vivid visual experience with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The only drawback here is that the display has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which may be unsatisfactory compared to other Android phones in this price range, which often have a 90Hz refresh rate, and Apple's own iPad, which features a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Performance and camera

The iPhone 12 Pro packs a powerful punch with its A14 Bionic processor, which has proven to be a top performer, outpacing even the fastest Android phones in multiple tests. In fact, Apple claims that the A14 Bionic is one of the fastest chips on the market.

Next up, the device comes equipped with 5G capabilities, providing users with lightning-fast internet speeds and seamless connectivity. With a combination of its advanced processor and 5G capabilities, the iPhone 12 Pro is certainly a force to be reckoned with in terms of performance.

The 12 Pro boasts remarkable photography capabilities, making it more than just a camera phone. Although the 12MP resolution remains the same across its wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, there have been significant upgrades, including a faster f/1.6 aperture on the main camera, which enhances its low-light performance by 27% from its predecessors.

Furthermore, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is the first phone that's capable of shooting HDR footage with Dolby Vision support, capturing up to 700 million colors during video recording and allowing for 4K video recording at 60 fps. Additionally, it allows users to edit and watch their Dolby Vision HDR videos on the phone itself.

Verdict

Overall, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is still an exceptional smartphone in February 2023 with a wide array of features and capabilities. It's difficult to find any flaws with this particular phone besides the 60Hz display, which shouldn't be a major issue if you aren't shifting from a higher refresh rate. Further, a good discount could be a great addition to its value.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes