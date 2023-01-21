By the end of 2023, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, one of the brand's highest-selling models, will have completed its third year in circulation. Since its launch, the 12th generation, with its different variants, has provided a fantastic service to users with additional needs. With excellent specifications and Apple's innovations, the device has catered to various demands that can arise from any mobile user.

The 12th generation can deliver on the hype. It has continued to do so since 2020, when the product was launched. However, three years is a long time when one considers the mobile market in particular. What was considered a flagship back then will have depreciated in value.

The year 2023 will also see the emergence of the 15th generation, but that won't happen for a few more months. The iPhone 12 Pro is still in circulation in the global market and is frequently available across many retailers. This raises a big question about whether it's worth getting in 2023.

The iPhone 12 Pro has been a trusted performer, but it has started to show its age

When the iPhone 12 Pro was released, it was the new cool kid on the block and came with industry-leading specifications. Apple is well-known for all its innovations, some of which were highlights of the 12th generation.

Brand Apple Price $699 Specifications 6.1" Super Retina Display with HDR support, A14 Bionic, Dual camera setup, 17 Hrs of backup

The base model comes with a 6.1" Super Retina Display, and this is one area where there hasn't been much of a change. While the more expensive variants come with larger displays, the overall quality has yet to evolve. With Full HDR support, the iPhone 12 still outclasses other devices in its price range, which had been released in 2022.

That said, the A14 Bionic is no longer the industry leader it once was. Apple changed the game entirely with its revolutionary processor, which was an exemplary piece of technology back in 2020. Since then, Apple has manufactured two more generations of processors with greater power and efficiency.

So it would be dreamy for one to expect that the A14 will perform the same as the A16, which can be found in the pro variants of the iPhone 14.

Like the display, the camera of the 12th generation is another area where the gulf in class is less noticeable. The dual lens setup performs different functions and has some of the best lenses on the market. Despite being over two years old, the camera remains a strong selling point for the device. It can even record videos at 4K 60 FPS.

All of these are supported by the usual utility features that one can expect from an Apple device. The brand has also ensured ample juice to run the machine, with video playback going on for up to 17 hours. Apart from the USB-C lightning cable, there's even support for wireless charging, with both modes supporting fast charging.

Should you buy the iPhone 12 Pro in 2023?

The iPhone 12 Pro is yet to become an obsolete device by any means in 2023, even when the 15th generation becomes available on the market. In many ways, Apple has always been revolutionary at observing its features, and the 12th generation is a perfect example of that.

Even though the model was released towards the end of 2020, it came with 5G support, becoming a must in today's world. A significant difference does appear with the processor, and it's an essential part of the device.

However, the A14 is not weak, even by today's standards. Considering the games coming out now, it should be able to run them without any hassles.

Aside from the processor, the other departments will have no stark differences. Moreover, what makes the iPhone 12 Pro so lucrative in 2023 are the discounts that some might get. With the model receiving some significant slashes in price last year, one could expect the concessions to become more prominent in the coming days. Hence, there will never be a better time to invest in the 12th generation than in 2023.

