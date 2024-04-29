iPhone 16 leaked to have new design, larger screen sizes for Pro

In a new leak that has been making the rounds on social media, the upcoming iPhone 16 is touted to get a refreshed design on the base models with both the Pro models getting larger displays. If this gets materialized, it will be the first design refresh in five years and screen size bump in over a decade.

The iPhone 16 and the 16 Plus have been pictured by X user @SonnyDickson to have a new camera module layout. Instead of a diagonal placement of the two sensors, the new smartphones might launch with them placed vertically. Moreover, the 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to grow bigger. Leaks suggest the former will be a 6.3-inch offering instead of the regular 6.1-inch design and the flagship will be a gigantic 6.9-inch phone, up from the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Let's take a look at the leaks in detail.

What do the new designs and sizes mean for the iPhone 16 lineup?

The new leaks aren't set in stone yet. Although we have had similar iPhone 16 design and feature leaks going around the internet for some time now and a new photo just adding more reliability, rumors are rumors and the actual product might completely differ.

However, if they are to materialize, the new designs will be another significant step in separating the base models from the Pro lineup. With larger screen sizes and a bigger (and bold) camera setup, the costlier iPhone 16 Pro devices might get cemented as the more premium offering. This might be a departure from the pay-more-get-more scheme popularized over the past few years.

The iPhone 15 already introduced the new "Pro" chips for the higher-end phones that bring better performance and features to the devices. With the upcoming design update, the flagship phones will only get more separated from the baseline offerings.

Apple is also doubling down on AAA gaming on phones ⎯ a feature that fully utilizes the A17 Pro chip. Given the new leaks, with larger screen sizes, the Cupertino-based tech maker might focus even more on developing this nascent market further in the coming years.