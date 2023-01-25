Is the M2 iPad Pro worth buying in 2023?

Apple launched the M2 iPad Pro in the fourth quarter of 2022, and since then, it has been gaining popularity among tablet users. With its advanced features and powerful performance, the M2 Pro is a formidable device. However, its high price tag has left users wondering if it is worth buying in 2023.

In this article, we take a closer look at the M2 iPad Pro's features, performance, and value to help you decide whether it is worth buying. We will also look at the changes in the new iPad to give you a well-rounded perspective.

All you need to know about M2 iPad Pro before buying it

Specifications

It's important to explore what the M2 has to offer in comparison to its competitors. Listed below are the specifications:

Brand Apple Price Starts from $799 and goes up to $2199 Display 12.9 inches, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision Camera 12 MP Ultrawide Processor Apple M2 5G Enabled Yes Internal storage Up to16 GB RAM and Up to 2 TB storage Battery Li-Po 10758 mAh

New features

With the new M2 chip, the iPad offers a CPU that's 15% faster, 35% faster graphics processing, and 50% more memory bandwidth, all this while providing 10 hours of battery life.

It also comes with a new feature called the Apple Pencil Hover. With this feature, the iPad can detect an Apple Pencil up to 12 mm from the screen. This is a nice feature for artists and those who regularly use the iPad to take notes.

The camera is now better with its new image signal processor with the M2 chip, resulting in better low-light performance. Additionally, Apple has unlocked ProRes video capture for the first time in the history of iPads.

Comparison

The iPad Pro saw a significant increase in performance when it transitioned from the A12z Bionic chip to the M1 chip in 2021. This is because the M1 chip is a processor typically found in laptops, which allows the iPad Pro to run smoothly even with multiple apps open in the background. Additionally, the M1 chip allows for faster video rendering and can handle intensive games with ease.

However, when comparing the M1 to its successor, the M2, the difference in performance is not too drastic. The M2 iPad Pro's CPU is only slightly faster, and may not be noticeable for most users. Overall, the M1 iPad Pro has enough power to meet most users' needs.

Moreover, you can get older models at a significantly discounted price compared to the M2 iPad Pro. You can save a substantial amount of money by purchasing the older iPad Pro instead of the latest model.

Final verdict

The new M2 iPad Pro is fairly good but not impressive enough compared to previous models. If money is not your concern and you're looking for something new, the M2 iPad Pro makes sense.

However, if you're looking for more value on a lower budget, previous models like the M1 iPad Pro will be able to handle most of your tasks, all at a lower cost.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

