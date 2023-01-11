5 best upcoming gaming laptops in 2023

In recent times, gaming laptops have become more in demand, and new models are being released daily, making being up-to-date difficult.

Whether you're an enthusiast seeking ultimate performance or a casual buyer who wants a portable gaming device, many laptops are coming this year to cater to all these needs.

Here, you'll find some of the best gaming laptops to be released this year, highlighting their key features and specs. Everything from high-end laptops to basic needs will be covered so that you can stay up-to-date.

New gaming laptops by Lenovo, Asus, and more

1) Asus Zephyrus G16

Feature Specifications Processor Up to Intel® 13th Gen Core" 19-13900H processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8 GB Max TGP 120W (with Dynamic Boost) Display 16" ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz/3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS- level panel with G-SYNC®, Dolby Vision®, PANTONE® Validated 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision® Memory Up to 48 GB DDR4 3200 MHz (1 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCle® 4.0 SSD

Asus has developed the Zephyrus G16 to the popular G15 from last year. As you can probably tell, it has a larger 16-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Unlike the G15, this year's Zephyrus G16 moved away from AMD Ryzen processors to Intel 13th Gen. This laptop also goes up to Nvidia’s RTX 4070 graphics with a 120-watt power limit, making it a worthy purchase.

2) Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Feature Specification Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (175W) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12 GB GDDR6 (175W) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 (140W) MUX Supported Display 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS; 16:10 (240Hz VRR / 3 ms Response Time w/ OverDrive / 100% RGB / 500 nits / Up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified / Dolby Vision Support / NVIDIA G-SYNC / TUV Rheinland Certified / X-Rite Pantone Certified) Memory Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) Overclocked 6000Mhz DDR5 Memory Storage Up to 2 TB (1 TB x 1 TB) PCIe SSD (Gen 4)13

Lenovo dropped the gorgeous Legion Pro 7i with the latest 13th Gen Core i9 CPU. This blazing-fast laptop is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card, giving you an amazing gaming experience.

You'll also see individual RGB keys and a 240Hz display that you can adjust to 60Hz for power saving. But the most exciting feature is Lenovo's new A.I. chip that can adjust settings by automatically distinguishing between a CPU- and GPU-intensive game.

3) Asus Flow X16

Feature Specification Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8 GBMax TGP 120 W (with Dynamic Boost) Display 16" ROG Nebula HDR QHD+ (2560 x 1600). 240Hz / 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with G-SYNC. Dolby Vision®, PANTONE® Validated, Gorilla Glass DXC 16" ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz/3ms. 100% DCI-P3, IPS- level panel with G-SYNC®, Dolby Vision®, PANTONE® Validated. Gorilla Glass DXC Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCle® 4.0 SSD

Like the Asus Zephyrus G16, the Flow X16 leaves the AMD Ryzen processors and has moved on to the Intel 13th Gen CPU. It also has a slightly higher GPU power limit.

The Flow X16 only goes up to RTX 4070 graphics with a 130-watt power limit. It beat last year's X16, which had a 125-watt power limit, and RTX 3070. The Flow X16's Mini-LED touchscreen has also improved from 165Hz to 240Hz.

4) Razer Blade 18

Feature Specifications Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (24-core) i9-13980HX, 1.8GHz with Turbo Boost up to 5.6GHz, with 24MB of Cache Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4090 (16GB GDDR6 VRAM) Display QHD+ 240Hz IPS Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-5200MHz Storage Up to 2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD

Razer's Blade 18 got a new 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz 16:10 screen with G-Sync. It has a good color gamut and up to 500 nits bright with a 3ms response time, so it will look nice.

The RTX 4090 variant goes up to the full 175-watt power limit, but Razer has mentioned that the lower-tier GPU options may have lower power limits, as the RTX 4060 can't go up to that limit.

5) Acer Predator Helios 16 & 18

Feature Specifications Processor Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake, up to Core i9 HX Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Display 18-inch, 16:10, non-touch, matte, QHD+ 2560 x 1600 px, miniLED – 1024 dimming zones, 250 Hz 3ms, 1000+ nits, 100% DCI-P3 Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 (2x DIMMs) Storage 2x M.2 PCIe gen4 2280 slots

Acer is launching the Helios 16 and 18 instead of the 300. Overall, the new series has a simple look except for the RGB lighting on the back side, which seems like it will replace the front light bar.

This laptop is getting Intel's latest 13th Gen Core i9 or i7 HX processors and up to Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics with a 165-watt power limit, promising an excellent gaming performance. The refresh rate goes up to 240Hz displays, giving you a smooth and responsive experience.

This year, the laptops mentioned above stand out as particularly noteworthy. These laptops have powerful hardware, amazing designs, cool features, and many more, making them a good choice for gamers.

All these laptops are fantastic on their terms, some have a better GPU, and some have a sleeker design. Ultimately, the best are the ones that fulfill your demands and needs at a decent price.

Whether you're a guy who needs a powerful portable device or a hardcore gamer, there is something for everyone on this list.

