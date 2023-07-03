How to apply for Apple Student Discount

Apple Student Discount is a unique initiative by the Cupertino-based tech giant to help students, parents, and faculty staff. As part of the offer, higher education students can avail of discounts on the latest Apple products. With education being expensive, Apple's initiative helps students acquire a powerful laptop, tablet, or Pro App bundle to help with their assignments more efficiently.

Notably, Apple is offering the Apple Student Discount only on Macs and iPads. Students can avail of the discount from the latest M2 MacBook to the iPad Pro. Apple is also offering students Final Cut Pro, Motion, Compressor, Logic Pro, and MainStage bundle at a discount.

This article details everything to know about the student discount from Apple.

What is Apple Student Discount?

Apple offers M1 MacBook Air for $899 under its Student Discount plan (Image via Apple)

Apple devices, from the latest M2 MacBooks to the iPad Pro, are perfect tools for a student to complete assignments and studies. However, with education being expensive, it’s not possible for every student to afford premium Apple products.

The cheapest MacBook Air ranges from $999, while the iPad Mini with Apple Pencil and Smart Folio starts at $837, which could be pricey for students. Thus, Apple has introduced a discount for students who require a MacBook or iPad for school work but can’t afford it.

Who is eligible for Apple Student Discount?

Apple offers student discounts on its entire Mac range (Image via Apple)

As is evident from the name of the campaign, the Student Discount is intended for students pursuing their education. However, not all students can benefit from this discount offered by Apple.

According to the Student Discount page on the official website, the offer is “available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.” As is evident from the statement, the discount is only available to college students.

If you are still attending school or high school, the student discount may be out of reach for you. In such a case, you can either ask your school to make the purchase or wait to join college.

How to get an Apple Student Discount

Students can pick up an Apple iPad Mini for as low as $329 in the US (Image via Apple)

In countries like the UK and India, where Apple has partnered with UNiDAYS, students, parents, and faculty have to verify their student credentials to avail of Apple Student Discount.

However, that is not the case when it comes to the US, as eligible buyers must head to the Apple Student Discount page, pick their desired product and follow the steps to purchase it. Although it might not be required, it is recommended to have your university ID handy.

Which Apple products are eligible under Student Discount?

The Student Discount page has listed all eligible products, from the latest MacBook Pro to the high-end iPad Pro. The eligible Apple products are listed below:

Apple products Regular price Student price MacBook Air with M1 From $899 From $999 MacBook Air with M2 From $999 From $1,099 MacBook Pro From $1,199 From $1,299 iMac From $1,249 From $1,299 Mac mini From $499 From $599 Mac Studio From $1,799 From $1,999 Studio Display From $1,499 From $1,599 Pro Display XDR From $4,599 From $4,999 Mac Pro From $6,599 From $6,999 iPad Pro From $749 From $799 iPad Air From $549 From $599 iPad (10th generation) From $419 From $449 iPad (9th generation) From $309 From $329 iPad Mini From $449 From $499

Apart from the products on the aforementioned list, Apple is also offering students free Apple Music Student Plan with Apple TV+ and a Pro Apps Bundle for Education at $199.99.

Additionally, there’s a $150 Apple gift card with eligible devices and 20% off on Apple Care+ as a bonus. The sole purpose of the Apple Student Discount plan is to provide students an opportunity to own their dream Apple device.

Poll : 0 votes