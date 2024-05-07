Apple vs Samsung: Who makes better smartphones?

Apple and Samsung are two very popular brands in the smartphone industry. They compete in the same category, but their core customer bases are quite different. Apple primarily focuses on the high-end segment of the mobile industry. Their iPhones are known for top-notch build quality, powerful processors, and a user-friendly experience. However, they come with a premium price tag.

On the other hand, Samsung caters to a much broader range of budgets. Besides premium-level flagship smartphones, they also offer mid-range and budget-friendly options.

In my opinion, Apple is a better brand for its strong ecosystem integration and consistent user experience across devices.

This Apple vs Samsung battle compares both companies’ smartphones in various aspects, from design to performance, assisting you in determining which brand aligns better with your preferences and needs.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Apple vs Samsung: Product lineup

Samsung has a vast lineup compared to Apple (Image via Samsung)

Samsung has something for everyone and tries to cater to a wide range of individuals. The company has the Galaxy A and M series, which offers affordable and mid-range smartphones. It also has the S-series, which consists of flagship options with top-of-the-line specs and features, and the Z-series with foldable devices.

Meanwhile, the iPhone lineup is small. Apple typically releases a new generation of iPhones annually, which consist of three or four smartphones. The latest lineup includes the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus. In some cases, we might see a more budget-friendly device (iPhone SE) alongside their flagships, which typically has an older design with new specs.

Apple vs Samsung: Performance

Apple vs Samsung performance comparison (Image via Apple)

The performance of a device depends on various aspects. This includes CPU, RAM, storage, and hardware.

When talking about chips, Apple keeps it very simple with its in-house A-series Bionic Chip. All the iPhone models have these chipsets. The base models usually get a year-old chipset, while the PRO models get the bleeding-edge SoC.

Samsung, on the other hand, utilizes third-party chipsets, along with its proprietary Exynos silicon. This includes Snapdragon and MediaTek. The flagship devices use Qualcomm-based or in-house chipsets, while some cheaper devices have Mediatek processors.

Both brands offer different configurations in terms of memory, so you can choose one based on your requirements. Below is a comparison of their best devices, sourced from Nano Review.

Tests Galaxy S24 Ultra iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2271 2935 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 7119 7328 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 1897816 1571621 3DMark Wild Life Performance 16462 10008

It is clear that both companies offer excellent devices in terms of performance. However, the iPhone seems to offer better CPU power, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra provides better GPU performance. Ultimately, the “best” depends on your specific needs and preferences.

Apple vs Samsung: Camera

Camera comparison between Samsung and Apple (Image via Samsung)

The camera is the most crucial aspect of a smartphone. Samsung devices have a very versatile camera setup. Even the budget devices come up with primary, macro, and ultrawide setups. On the iPhone, however, you get a dual camera unless you go for the Pro model.

Samsung's latest flagship, the S24 Ultra, has a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and 12MP selfie cameras. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 5x telephoto, and 12MP selfie shooters. However, according to Tech Reward camera tests, Apple’s device has an edge in overall camera performance.

Apple vs Samsung: Design, display and battery

Both brand has excellent screens (Image via Amazon)

Apple devices often prioritize a minimalist and clean aesthetic design with a focus on premium materials like glass and aluminum. Their designs are known for being sleek, user-friendly, and instantly recognizable. On the other hand, Samsung’s devices are made up of a variety of materials, including glass, plastic, and metal. This depends on which series model you are picking.

Both brands offer great displays across all models. Looking at the budget, the Korean tech giant takes the lead. Galaxy devices can also hit higher refresh rates. Samsung uses Gorilla Glass for screen protection, whose strength usually goes up with the device’s cost. Contrary to this, Apple relies on Ceramic Shield for all of its phones.

Galaxy phones get brownie points in terms of battery. Even the series' budget devices offer a massive battery. Plus, they have faster charging speeds.

Apple vs Samsung: Software

Apple vs Samsung battle is an interesting one (Image via Samsung)

Samsung uses Android and One UI for Galaxy devices. With these two, you get a lot of bloatware but infinite customizability options.

On the flip side, iOS is very simple. Being proprietary, Apple has more control over its software, resulting in better memory management, smooth software integration, and advanced user security.

Apple usually supports iPhones for around five to seven years after their release with the latest iOS version. Users can download and use the latest features as soon as they launch.

Samsung offers different time spans for OS updates based on the device price. However, the company has to take updates from Google and then optimize it for specific devices, which takes a lot of time.

Apple vs Samsung: Final verdict

Choosing a winner in the Apple vs Samsung battle is not easy. Both brands are the best in the business. In my personal opinion, Galaxy devices are more balanced and value for money. However, Apple devices offer a more polished user experience with consistency across devices.

Ultimately, the decision is based on various factors - what OS you want to use, ecosystem, price, features, and other personal preferences.

