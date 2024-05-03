HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad: Which is better for gamers?

The HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad battle is a hot topic in the gaming community. While it is true that brands like Asus ROG and Dell Alienware are generally considered top contenders in the gaming laptop domain, that perception is now changing. Both HP and Lenovo offer appealing options at an affordable price point. However, the former's Victus series is a slightly better choice for gamers, as it's better suited to gaming.

The Lenovo Ideapad series encompasses a range of laptops designed for everyday use, including budget-friendly options, productivity machines, gaming devices, and even some convertibles. This guide will do a general comparison of both laptop series to figure out which one is better for playing video games.

NOTE: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad: Models specs

Core configurations of HP Victus and Lenovo Ideapad laptops (Image via Croma/Lenovo)

Let’s start the comparison between both series by looking at the core configurations of the base and top models offered by each.

Base Models



Specfications HP Victus Lenovo Ideapad Model 7Z648AV_1 83DDCTO1WWUS1 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB NA RAM 8GB DDR4 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz 16-inch WUXGA, 60Hz Battery 52.5Wh 57Wh Price $599 $624

Top Models



Specfications HP Victus Lenovo Ideapad Model 7X8R7UA#ABA 83D40014US OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core i7-13700H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB RAM 16GB DDR5 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD 1TB SSD Display 16-inch FHD, 144Hz 16-inch OLED, 120Hz Battery 83Wh 84Wh Price $1,449 $1,499

As seen in the table, both series offer impressive specifications with their top models. However, there are differences that set them apart. Let’s get into the detailed comparison and analyze them on various aspects to determine the best gaming laptop series.

HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad: Performance

HP Victus are highly focused on gaming (Image via HP)

Processor, RAM, storage, GPU, and many other aspects all together impact the performance of a laptop. Both series are aimed at delivering top-notch performance. However, the Ideapad series has the latest hardware. This includes new-generation processors, advanced memory solutions, and better screen technologies. However, it falls short of the GPU power.

The HP Victus series has more gaming-centric devices. These laptops have specifications that give you a smooth gaming experience. On the other hand, its competitor has balanced specs that suit every kind of task rather than just gaming. Moreover, a few Victus laptops have a slightly higher clock speed compared to similarly priced devices in the Ideapad series.

HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad: Design and display

Better gaming laptop series (Image via Lenovo)

The HP Victus series comes with a sturdier plastic chassis, RGB lighting, angular accents, and other aesthetic touch-ups that make it look highly appealing. On the other hand, Ideapad laptops have more professional or understated designs suitable for various environments. Their build quality is also more robust, with less chassis flex.

When it comes to the viewing experience, laptops from HP have FHD displays with high refresh rates, whereas the Lenovo series boosts OLED screens with low refresh rates. While both displays have their pros and cons, FHD screens with a high refresh rate are preferable for gaming. This is due to the fluidity and responsiveness they offer.

HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad: Better value for money

At a specific price point, you might find a Victus model that offers better value for money. However, the Ideapad series has more configuration options, meaning you can opt for a device that is tailored to your needs and also fits your budget.

HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad: The winner

Victus laptops are highly preferable for gaming (Image via HP)

Deciding who emerges as a winner in the HP Victus vs Lenovo Ideapad battle is tricky. Both series offer decent laptops for smooth gaming performance. That said, Victus laptops are better for gaming, as they are more gaming-centric.

The Ideapad series consists of devices with a wide variety with a focus on every aspect. These laptops are good for general purposes. If you want a machine that you can use beyond gaming, like for professional work, you should consider getting an Ideapad device.

