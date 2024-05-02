Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: Which is the best gaming laptop?

In the realm of 15-inch gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 comparison is an interesting one. Both laptops are extremely popular, as they not only come from reputed brands but also offer incredible features at a great price.

Choosing between these two can be quite confusing considering the similarities they share. Therefore, this article will try to determine the winner in the Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 battle.

Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: What are their specifications?

In the Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 comparison, looking into their specifications gives a better idea about their performance, display, and other peripherals.

Features Razer Blade 15 Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15 Display 15.6", QHD, 360Hz 15.6”, WQHD, 300Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13800H Intel Core i9-12900H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti RAM 32GB DDR5 32GB DDR5 ROM 2TB PCIe Gen4 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Battery 80WHr 90WHr Weight 2.01kg / 4.40lbs 2.30kg / 5.0lbs

As observed in the table, there are contrasting differences between the two in terms of CPU and GPU. The ROG features a more powerful CPU, whereas the Razer Blade shines in the GPU department.

Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: Which one offers greater performance?

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 offers decent performance (Image via Asus)

The Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 face-off is evenly poised based on performance. The Razer Blade 15 offers a better GPU range, allowing you to choose between the RTX 3080 Ti, 4060, and 4070. However, the GPU of the ROG Strix Scar 15 maxes out at RTX 3080 Ti.

The ROG Strix Scar 15 shines when it comes to its processor, as it features the Intel Core i9-12900H, compared to the Razer Blade 15's Intel Core i7-13800H. However, this difference isn't significant as the ROG features the 12th-gen Intel i9 but the Razer features the 13th-gen i7. They almost even out in terms of performance with a few moderations.

The Razer Blade and the ROG Strix Scar feature 32GB RAM and 2TB storage. Therefore, in terms of performance, the Razer Blade 15 takes the win, as it features the latest Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics cards that can handle games at some of the best settings and produce high framerates.

Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: Which has a better display?

The Razer Blade 15 has a stunning display (Image via Razer)

When it comes to the Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 in terms of display, both have the same size but differ in terms of resolution. These laptops feature a 15.6-inch screen, with the Razer Blade 15 featuring QHD and the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 featuring WQHD. Thus, they're essentially the same resolution, except the ROG features a wider display.

The Razer Blade 15 features a peculiar combination when it comes to resolution and refresh rate. There are two variants: one with FHD 360Hz and another with QHD 240Hz. As both speeds are considerably high, the difference is negligible. The ROG Strix Scar also has two variants: one offers 240Hz WQHD and another offers FHD 300Hz.

The Razer offers Nvidia G-Sync support, while the ROG features Adaptive Sync technology. Eventually, it comes down to personal preferences and budget limitations as they offer almost similar display quality overall.

Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: What are their prices?

The Razer Blade 15 has a varying price range based on the specifications you choose. The base model starts at $1,899.99, which can go up to $2,299.99 with improved configurations. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15, starts at around $2,199.99 and goes up to $2,499.99 with added features.

Razer Blade 15 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: Final verdict

The Razer Blade 15 takes the win but not by a long shot as the ROG Strix Scar 15 is close in terms of performance and closer in terms of display. Its only drawback would be the lower GPU and higher price range.

Our final verdict favors the Razer Blade 15 if you prioritize performance, a beautiful OLED, and a sleek design. On the other hand, choose the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 if you prefer a wider QHD display, decent refresh rates, and a comparatively more flashy aesthetic.

