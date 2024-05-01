ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16: Which is the ultimate gaming laptop under $3000?

The ASUS ROG Strix G18 and Razer Blade 16 are immensely popular among gaming enthusiasts. Both laptops boast impressive specifications and features. However, there are enough differences to set them apart. The Strix G18 can run all your favorite titles well, but it boasts just a touch less gaming prowess compared to the Razer Blade 16.

In this article, we compare both laptops using various parameters to see exactly how the Razer Blade 16 is the ultimate gaming laptop.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16: Specs

Core configuration comparison between two amazing laptops (Image via Razer)

Let’s start this ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16 comparison by looking at the laptops' core configuration.

Specifications ASUS ROG Strix G18 Razer Blade 16 Display 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz ROG Nebula 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz OLED OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i9-13980HX Intel Core i9-14900HX RAM 8GB 16GB Graphics GeForce RTX 4070, 8GB GeForce RTX 4070, 8GB Storage 1TB 1TB Battery 90WHrs 95.2WHr Price $2299 $2999

As seen in the table, there are many differences between the two devices, especially in the price department. It is also worth noting that the Blade series offers other configuration options, but it will cost you more.

ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16: Which offers optimal performance?

Strix series laptops are good for gaming (Image via Amazon/Asus)

The performance of a laptop depends on various factors, including its CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage capacity.

Both Asus and Razer are among the best gaming laptop brands. Based on the core configurations, it is safe to assume that the Razer Blade 16 will deliver a slightly better performance. It comes with a higher primary memory, a new-generation processor, and solid hardware.

The storage and graphics card remain the same in both laptops. However, with the Blade 16, you can opt for higher storage and a better graphics card, based on your requirements.

But that doesn’t mean that the ROG Strix G18 is any less of a performer. It is capable of delivering a smooth performance as well. However, its counterpart has a narrow advantage in terms of raw performance

ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16: Which has better design and display?

The Blade 16 is a more portable machine (Image via IndiaMart/Razer)

In general, the devices in the Strix series are often larger and more heavy. The ROG Strix G18 comes with a handful of branding elements and a versatile design, making it look like a gaming-centric device. You also get a lightbar on the front and sides. The build is majorly plastic with a thick and sturdy aluminum lid.

The Razer laptops are sleek and compact. The bezels are super-slim. Made of metal, the Razer Blade 16 looks very premium. Its keyboard is per-key RGB backlit, and the touchpad has a slick glass surface.

The Strix G18 packs an 18-inch 2,560 x 1,600 (QHD+) IPS LCD panel. Its refresh rate is up to 240Hz. In short, its display is big, bold, and bright. Contrary to this, the Blade 14 has a small 16-inch OLED display with almost the same features.

Overall, the Razer Blade 16 comes out as a better choice in this department.

ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16: Which has efficient battery life?

The Razer Blade 16 has a 95.2WHr battery compared to the 90WHrs of its competitors. Owing to the latest processor and smaller screen, the battery runs for longer.

Both laptops have 280W charging support. However, the Razer Blade also has a variant that supports 330W of charging.

ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16: Final verdict

The better gaming laptop under $3000 (Image via Razer)

The Blade 16 is the winner of the ASUS ROG Strix G18 vs Razer Blade 16 battle. It offers better specs, design, and battery. However, it comes with a higher price tag. If you want the ultimate gaming laptop with top-notch performance, this device is for you.

On the contrary, the ASUS ROG Strix G18 is a more value-for-money option. It packs impressive specs and is available at a lower price compared to its counterpart. However, it is bulky. If you want a decent performance, and portability is not very important, you can go for this device.

