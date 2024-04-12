MacBook Air M3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Which is the better gaming laptop?

Both the MacBook Air M3 and Samsung Galaxy Book 4 are excellent laptops that function as productivity machines thanks to their gorgeous displays, blazing-fast processing power, and smooth user experience. The MacBook Air M3 is renowned for its innovative Apple M3 chip that offers excellent battery life and day-to-day performance. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 offers Intel's Core Ultra 5 processor with the new gaming-focused Intel Arc graphics.

Although both machines are productivity powerhouses, when it comes to gaming performance, which one is the better pick? In this article, we will delve into some key points of comparison between both devices to help you decide which one is a better gaming laptop.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

MacBook Air M3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 4 key specifications

Before we dive further into our comparison, here is a bird’s eye view of some key hardware specifications of both laptops.

Specifications MacBook Air M3 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Display 13.6-inch 2560x1664 Liquid Retina display 14-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED Anti-reflective touchscreen display RAM 8GB, 16GB 16GB, 32GB Storage 256GB to 512GB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p webcam Processor Apple M3 Chip Intel Core Ultra 5 processor Charging Speeds 67W fast charging 65W fast charging Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 63 Wh Price Starting at $1,049 Starting at $1,100

MacBook Air M3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Display comparison

Galaxy Book 4's anti-reflective display provides a better viewing experience (Image via Samsung)

The MacBook Air M3 boasts a stunning 13.6-inch Retina display with excellent color accuracy. This display offers precise color reproduction, brightness, and sharpness that is great for productivity work and media consumption.

The Galaxy Book 4 offers a slightly larger viewing experience with its 14-inch display. This AMOLED display from Samsung also features great contrast with deep blacks and true-to-life colors for an excellent experience.

Both displays are very similar in quality and will provide an immersive gaming experience. However, the additional anti-reflective coating on Samsung’s display is worth mentioning since it greatly reduces light reflections.

MacBook Air M3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Processor comparison

Apple's M3 chip is powerful but lags behind Intel in raw gaming performance (Image via Apple)

The Apple M3 chip in the MacBook is a powerhouse for everyday tasks and productivity applications, delivering excellent performance and efficiency. However, for gaming, the M3's integrated graphics might struggle with demanding modern titles. While Apple offers some well-optimized games for macOS, the overall game library that is available on the MacBook is quite limited.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 4 offers a significant advantage for gamers with its powerful Intel Ultra 5 processors. The processor comes integrated with the latest Intel Arc graphics that deliver consistent performance.

MacBook Air M3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Gaming comparison

Samsung beats Apple in terms of raw gaming performance and game availability (Image via Samsung)

Here's where the gaming comparison gets interesting. Gaming on both devices is not only dependent on hardware but also on the software, operating system, and game optimization.

The MacBook Air M3 isn't designed specifically for gaming. As a result, the limited game library on macOS and the lack of dedicated GPU graphics pose significant challenges for hardcore gamers.

However, some less demanding games or games with proper Mac versions run very well on the MacBook Air M3. Additionally, Apple Arcade offers a growing selection of mobile-style games optimized for macOS which can be a good option for casual gamers.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is a clear winner for serious gamers. With Windows, you have access to a vast library of well-optimized games on Steam, Epic Games, and other platforms. Moreover, the Intel Core Ultra 5 with Arc graphics is a considerably better gaming processor than Apple's M3.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 beats the Macbook Air M3 when it comes to raw gaming performance and game availability.

MacBook Air M3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Conclusion & final verdict

The winner between the MacBook Air M3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 4 depends on your priorities. Gamers who are looking for a slim laptop with gaming capabilities and an extensive library of titles should go for the Galaxy Book 4 for its better Intel Arc graphics and Windows 11 operating system.

However, if you’re a casual gamer looking for a laptop with a clean user interface then the MacBook Air M3 with its sleek design and better battery life could be a great fit.

Check out more laptop articles here: