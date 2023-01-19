Intel Evo vs Core: Which laptop is right for you in 2023?

Experts recommend Intel Evo-certified laptops to anyone looking for a system with solid performance and battery life. However, users might wonder how an Evo-certified system differs from a generic one with an Intel Core branding.

Intel Evo laptops generally cost a bunch more than non-certified models. Thus, it is worth noting the differences between the two. Often, these differences might end up confusing buyers, and they might settle for a potentially worse choice for their use case.

Let's look at the benefits of an Evo-certified PC and when users should consider buying such a laptop over other traditional options in the market.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Intel Evo vs Core: What do these labels mean?

Before determining which Intel Core and Evo is the better choice, it is important to address what these brandings mean.

Intel Core

Intel Core is the company's long-running processor family. Since its introduction in 2007, the brand has introduced multiple chips for desktops and notebooks as part of this lineup. Intel Core chips replaced the Pentium lineup.

Intel Evo

Evo-certified laptops, on the other hand, are a range of high-performance notebooks that have been tested by Intel to match certain quality barriers.

To get an Evo certification, manufacturers must hit a certain battery life duration, performance metrics, weight, connection standards, and more.

Users who opt for a certified device are assured it will perform well and meet their needs without fail. Thus, it is utterly different from Core, which is a family of microprocessors.

Therefore, while distinguishing between Intel Evo and Core laptops, we will suggest laptops that have and do not have the certification.

Should gamers opt for Evo-certified laptops?

Evo-certified laptops must meet certain quality checks to ensure they are high-performance machines for everyday computing purposes like meetings, multitasking, content consumption, and more.

Certified machines are suitable for business use and as a workstation on the go. However, what these quality checks do not measure is gaming prowess. There are good reasons why.

Gaming is a heavy workload that consumes a ton of power. Most high-end gaming components are rated for high-power draws. For instance, the recently announced RTX 4090 laptop GPU is rated at 150W. This is higher than the power draw of most Evo-certified notebooks.

Thus, gaming laptops have to compromise on battery life and other features that do not adversely affect their performance in video games.

However, this is not necessarily a con, as Intel Evo-certified notebooks and gaming laptops have separate audiences. While the former is a good choice for someone looking for a reliable machine on the go, the latter is purely meant for hardcore gaming.

Thus, gamers should choose between the two depending on their use case scenario.

Conclusion

Intel Evo-certified laptops are performance powerhouses for users who want a reliable workstation. However, notebooks that do not have the certification are not bad machines per se. A good example is the case of gaming laptops defined above.

However, if one is not looking for good gaming performance or any other specific feature in their next portable PC, opting for an Evo-certified device is a good decision.

