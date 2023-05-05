Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processor reportedly set to be renamed: New names, release date, and more

As per a recent report, Intel Core processors might adopt a more user-friendly nomenclature starting with the next-gen Meteor Lake chips and take a step away from how costly BMW supercars are titled. The report refers to a 14th-gen laptop chip that was labeled the Intel Core Ultra 5 1003H in a leaked BIOS screenshot. The processor is an 18-core variant, and the laptop packs 32 GB of memory.

Bernard Fernandes @Bernard_P Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel

In addition, Intel executive Bernard Fernandes has previously confirmed that the company is going to introduce a number of changes to its processor lineup, starting this generation. Thus, we might get a new Ryzen-like naming scheme later this year.

Intel Core processors' new nomenclature will be a pro-consumer move

Both Intel and AMD have taken steps to make the processor names more memorable for users, and the leaked Intel naming scheme might help things further. While the alphanumeric strings aren't going anywhere, high-end chips will now be more clearly differentiated.

The leaked screenshot of a laptop BIOS showcasing the new naming scheme (Image via Hardware Times)

According to a report originally published in Hardware Times, the upcoming chips will be divided into three major categories:

Intel Core 3/5/7 Intel Core Ultra 3/5/7 Intel Core Extreme 3/5/7

The low-end CPUs, like the non-K offerings, might be stacked into the base Core lineup. The Ultra chips will be designed for a more high-end audience who want performance from their setups. The Extreme lineup, on the other hand, could be designed for overclockers.

The Ultra and Extreme lineups both intervene in the territory of the modern K-series lineup. Intel might use their low-power T-series processors as the base variants with other processors building on top of it, but the KS-series can also get its six- and eight-'P' core variants.

Details are still pretty fuzzy on what to expect from the upcoming Meteor Lake lineup. There have been rumors suggesting there won't be any desktop processor variants of this upcoming architecture.

Intel is expected to launch its 14th gen lineup sometime around Fall 2023, so it will likely be about five more months before we get more concrete information.

