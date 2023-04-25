Intel Core i5 13600K vs 13600KF: Which is the best processor for gaming (2023)?

The Intel Core i5 13600K and Core i5 13600KF are both based on the 13th-generation Raptor Lake architecture, which offers a significant upgrade from the previous 12th-generation Alder Lake architecture. These two processors pack identical specifications except for the 13600K, which has a dedicated GPU. On the other hand, 13600KF costs less than its K counterpart.

When it comes to building a gaming PC, choosing the right processor is crucial for achieving smooth and flawless gameplay. Among the top mid-range processors in the market, Intel Core i5-13600K and Core i5-13600KF are very popular choices. This article will compare them to help you determine which is better for gaming.

Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 13600KF: Specs, performance, and price comparison

As stated before, the 13600K and 13600KF are based on the latest Raptor Lake S architecture and offer similar specifications. Both processors pack 14 cores and 20 threads with a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz and a turbo boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz. They also have a 24MB SmartCache and support DDR5 memory with a maximum speed of 3200 MHz.

Intel Core i5 13600K Intel Core i5 13600KF Architecture Raptor Lake S Raptor Lake S Socket LGA1700 LGA1700 Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 Base clock 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Boost clock 5.1 GHz 5.1 GHz L3 cache 24MB 24MB TDP 125W 125W iGPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 N/A

Although both processors have the same specifications, the only key difference between the two processors is the presence of integrated graphics in the 13600K. As the 13600KF does not have an iGPU, it requires a dedicated graphics card for the display output, whereas the 13600K can use integrated graphics for basic GPU-demanding tasks. However, in the case of gaming, a dedicated GPU is essential to handle all the heavy visuals, so the lack of integrated graphics in the 13600KF is not a significant drawback.

In terms of gaming, both CPUs deliver identical results. They can easily handle most AAA titles with their high clock speeds and multiple cores/threads. As most games in 2023 need a dedicated GPU, the lack of integrated graphics in 13600KF will not impact gaming performance, as the dedicated graphics card will compensate for it. Both processors provide identical frame rates and flawless gameplay while paired with a dedicated GPU.

Average FPS in 20 games for Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 13600KF(Image via PC BenchmarksYT)

Pricing is always a significant factor when choosing a processor for gaming. Intel launched the 13600K at $319, while the 13600KF had a release cost of $294, which is $25 lower than the K version. However, if you're on a budget or have a dedicated GPU, 13600KF is an excellent choice. Because even with overclocking, the 13600K will only provide an overall <1% performance difference.

Conclusion

The 13600K and 13600KF are both powerful and offer excellent gaming performance. The 13600K has the advantage of an iGPU. On the other hand, the 13600KF lacks integrated graphics, but it also costs $20 less. If you are looking for a processor for gaming on a budget or plan to use a dedicated graphics card, the Intel Core i5 13600KF may be a slightly more cost-effective option.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes