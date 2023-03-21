Intel Raptor Lake Refresh chips might launch in August 2023: Specs, performance improvements, and more

Intel is reportedly preparing to launch a Raptor Lake Refresh lineup in August 2023. This new release is expected to serve as a temporary solution to compete with AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D chips before the launch of Intel's Arrow Lake in the first half of 2024.

Exact details about the SKUs are still unclear, but we know that the company is prepping 35W, 65W, and 125W processors and will turn the refresh into a full-fledged lineup. These chips might make up the 14th gen lineup and Arrow Lake will be named the 15th gen when it launches next year.

The Intel processor roadmap mentions Raptor Lake-S Refresh CPUs (Image via Intel)

Intel has prepped more than just boosted clock speeds for the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh chips. The new processors might utilize the Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR), a technology that will help the chips dramatically reduce the power draw and use the extra headroom to clock higher.

The Raptor Lake refresh is shaping up to be an interesting lineup worth waiting for. In this article, we will go over everything we know about the upcoming processors so far.

Raptor Lake Refresh might be a minor update to the existing 13th gen lineup from Intel

The upcoming chips will be based on the same architecture as the processors currently available on the market. With some minor tweaks, they won't be a solid update to what Intel already offers. A refreshed lineup might just be launched to fill the time gap between the Arrow Lake chips, like the Rocket Lake processors that were introduced in 2021.

Expected specs

For the most part, the upcoming RPL-R chips will pack similar specs to their last-gen counterparts. The company mostly plans to rely on higher clock speeds and lower power draws to deliver higher performance.

Raptor Lake chips already pack DLVR technology, but Intel fused it off during manufacturing. Thus, it won't be a surprise if the next-gen processors rely on it to deliver slightly higher performance.

It is too early to accurately predict the SKUs and the specs of the upcoming lineup. Developments suggest that the upcoming chips might have higher clock speeds, thus, we cannot guess the full spec sheet just yet.

Processor generation Max core count Max thread count Performance 'P' cores Efficiency 'E' cores Launch year Rocket Lake 8 16 N/A N/A 2021 Alder Lake 16 24 8 8 2021 Raptor Lake 24 32 8 16 2022 Raptor Lake Refresh 24 32 8 16 2023 Meteor Lake 22 28 6 16 ~2024

Expected performance gains

According to leaks, the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh processors are not expected to offer a significant performance improvement over the current generation. However, they may be more power efficient, though it remains to be seen whether thermal efficiency and other operational requirements will remain unchanged.

Despite this, the launch of the Raptor Lake refresh chips could still provide Intel with some advantages in terms of platform support and affordability. AMD has largely abandoned the low-end market, with the cheapest Ryzen 7000 processor priced at $249. Even with modest single-core improvements, Intel's Core i3 Raptor Lake Refresh variant could be an attractive option for budget gamers.

Overall, the affordability of the LGA 1700 platform and its wide support for last-gen memory and cost-effective motherboards could be Intel's key advantage in getting the most out of its underlying silicon. With the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh lineup, the company may be able to strengthen its position in the consumer CPU market.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

