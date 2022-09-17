Intel to finally discontinue low-end Pentium and Celeron in laptops from 2023

The Intel Pentium and Celeron lineup of processors is well-known in the hardware industry for their long-running history spanning over three decades. However, Team Blue is finally looking to discontinue the legendary series.

The Celeron and Pentium labels have confused customers over the years. Several users have complained that the variety in nomenclature has made it difficult for them to choose one processor over another.

How getting rid of Pentium and Celeron will change Intel notebook nomenclature from 2023

It is worth noting that Intel has a total of five lineups on the mobile platform as of 2022. These include the low-end Celeron and Pentium coupled with the Core processors. Apart from this series, Intel also sells Evo and vPro products as its flagship offerings.

The Pentium lineup was initially introduced by Intel as a high-end desktop solution in 1993. Later, the processors made their way to notebooks. However, since 2006, Intel has strictly adhered to the Core branding, and Pentium products were repurposed as mid-range products.

In an attempt to simplify its naming scheme, Intel is getting rid of both Celeron and Pentium series. They will be replaced with the new Intel Processor branding. The Intel Inside umbrella will bunch several existing lineups into one and will contain several low-end processors.

Here's what Josh Newman, vice president and interim general manager of mobile platforms at Intel, had to say about the new branding:

“The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.”

The new simplified Intel Inside logo (Image via Intel)

However, no current products will be affected by this branding as the company will continue to sell them according to their current branding and nomenclature. Future products to be introduced from 2023 will no longer continue the legacy naming.

Intel is completely reorganizing its processor lineup before the 13th-gen Raptor Lake Core CPUs launch later this year. The company recently revealed that one of its latest Core processors can clock up to 6 GHz out of the box.

Overall, the change in nomenclature is a welcome move. Although Team Blue has not revealed how the SKUs in the Intel Inside brand will be numbered, it will clear the confusion surrounding the multiple lineups that have been used so far.

This recent move could be considered another stepping stone in the decisions that might bring Intel back into the limelight. AMD has been at the forefront of the hardware industry ever since Ryzen hit the market. That said, both companies are making moves that bring more healthy competition to the market. Because of this, at the end of the day, the customer benefits.

