Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake leaks suggest high turbo power draw limits

Last week, the full Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake lineup was leaked online. However, the community did not get any information on the turbo power draw limits.

Without turbo power draw limits, no comments can be made on the power efficiency of the upcoming chips. A direct comparison to Ryzen 7000 is also not possible.

Intel's chips have a base TDP, which is the power it should draw during relatively easy workloads. However, the 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips can draw a lot more power when tasked with complex workloads. This allows Team Blue to squeeze more performance out of their CPUs.

The turbo power draw limits of the unlocked chips in the upcoming generation were published by German hardware publication and leaker Igor's Lab, yesterday.

Information regarding boosted frequencies, L2 cache, and core counts were also revealed. However, this information surfaced on the internet a few days back.

Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips will be power hungry, users might want to upgrade their PSUs

The 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips will take a toll on the power draw of gaming systems. The massive turbo power draws of these chips will supposedly be rated for throwing system power efficiency out of the window.

However, the performance difference that the 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips will be capable of might make the increased system requirements worth the extra money.

According to leaks from Igor's Lab, the 24-core flagship Core i9 13900K and the 13900KF will have a base TDP of 125 W and a maximum turbo power limit of 253 W. This is 12 W more than the last generation of 12900K.

The 16-core Core i7 13700K and the 13700KF's power draw limits have also been pushed to 253 W, making the chip as power inefficient as the flagship 13900K SKUs.

The base power draw limit stays the same at 125 W. The turbo power limit on the upcoming Core i7 lineup is reportedly almost 60 W more than their last-generation counterparts.

The performance-focused Core i5 13600K has a maximum turbo power of 181 W. This is 31 W more than the last generation. Like the Core i7 13700K and the Core i9 13900K, this processor is also rated for a base power of 125 W.

Overall, the upcoming 13th gen Raptor Lake processors will deliver performance at the cost of increased power draw limits. All hardware manufacturers, however, are walking in the same direction.

Over the last few years, we have seen graphics cards go from sipping power from the PCIe slot to becoming power-hungry beasts requiring 24-pin power connectors.

AMD has also upped the power requirements for the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series processors. Thus, it is no surprise that Intel is doing the same with its Core lineup.

