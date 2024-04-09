5 best 15-inch gaming laptops in 2024

When discussing the best 15-inch gaming laptops on the market, one would initially think of Dell, HP, or MSI, as these brands are relatively popular and have some really good offerings in the class. 15-inch gaming laptops have the right mix of portability and performance. However, there are multiple configurations available in this category, each with widely varying GPUs and CPUs.

With so many options around, it can be quite confusing to decide which one matches your gaming needs. To help with this problem, this article lists the best 15-inch gaming laptops to buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best 15-inch gaming laptops to buy in 2024?

1) MSI Cyborg 15

The MSI Cyborg 15 is among the best 15-inch gaming laptops (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,289.99

The first entry on our list of the best 15-inch gaming laptops in 2024 is the MSI Cyborg 15, which has a feature-rich yet portable build. This product is a beast of a laptop in terms of performance as it runs on the Intel Core i7-13620H processor and is supported by the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. It also has a 15.6" FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, providing stutter-free performance.

Specifications MSI Cyborg 15 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of RAM and storage, you get the standard 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. This is configurable to higher options, but it can get quite expensive.

The device boasts a unique semi-transparent design on parts of the keyboard and the base plate, making it look stunning when illuminated with RGB lights.

Pros:

The laptop packs a punch with the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU and Intel i7 CPU, providing smooth gameplay

Has thin bezels and a lightweight build that create a sleek look and maximize screen real estate

Its semi-transparent design looks stunning when illuminated

It is future-proofed with PCIe Gen 4 support for blazing-fast storage speeds

Cons:

Its battery life may not last a full workday when unplugged

It is quite expensive compared to some competitors

Here's the buying link.

2) Asus ROG Strix G15

Asus ROG Strix G15 is one of the best 15-inch gaming laptops (Image via Asus)

Price: $999.99

Next on this list of the best 15-inch gaming laptops is the Asus ROG Strix G15, which comes from the ROG series.

The device runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, proving to be a true gaming machine. It can easily handle large workloads and many AAA titles with relevant ease. However as it runs on the slightly older RTX 3050, there might be some compromises in terms of quality.

Specifications Asus ROG Strix G15 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

The Asus ROG Strix G15 is slightly lacking in terms of storage, as it features a 512GB SSD on the base model. Although this is configurable to higher options, having at least 1TB SSD on the base model would have been a great option.

The device has 16GB DDR5 RAM and boasts a 144Hz FHD display, justifying its position in this list of the best 15-inch gaming laptops in 2024.

Pros:

It boasts exceptional build quality that's durable and long-lasting

Although it could have been better, it provides a well-rounded performance overall

Has very customizable RGB lighting and stunning design

Cons:

It features a slightly bulkier design compared to some ultra-thin gaming laptops

Not all configurations come with a webcam, requiring an external purchase for video calls

Here's the buying link.

3) Dell G15

The Dell G15 is among the best 15-inch gaming laptops (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,149.99

The next laptop on this list of the best 15-inch gaming laptops comes from the budget-friendly yet feature-packed G series by Dell. The Dell G15 competes with laptops like the Acer Nitro 5 and HP Victus and has great specs for gaming. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13650HX and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, proving to be excellent for high-quality gaming. It can easily run the latest AAA titles at some of the best settings.

Specifications Dell G15 Display 15.6" FHD, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

When it comes to RAM and storage, you get 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB SSD. Like its competitors, the Dell G15 has an FHD display but a slightly superior 165Hz refresh rate. One of its unique features is the Game Shift key, which accelerates the fans to maximum speeds and provides optimum performance.

Pros:

Attractive price point for budget-conscious gamers

Provides excellent performance for the cost, allowing you to play most games at moderate to high settings

Has a wide range of configurations, allowing you to find the one that best suits your needs and budget

Cons:

Build quality might feel less premium compared to higher-end options

Its thermal performance is average, potentially leading to throttling under heavy loads

Here's the buying link.

4) Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best 15-inch gaming laptops (Image via Acer)

Price: $899.00

Next on our list is the Acer Nitro 5, which comes from the Nitro gaming series and is a great competitor to the Dell G15. It is a slight step down from the G15 in terms of performance but is also much cheaper. It runs on the Intel Core i7-12650H processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture.

Specifications HP Victus 15 Display 15.6" FHD, 144hz Processor Intel Core i7-12650H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

The Acer Nitro 5 has the standard 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Considering the processor and GPU you get, this is a great deal for the price. In terms of display, it is quite average and features an FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. All in all, the laptop is a solid option for the features it provides.

Pros:

A budget-friendly option for gamers on a tight budget

Can handle everyday tasks with ease and spec-heavy titles at high settings

Features configurations for RAM and storage upgrades, letting you customize performance based on your needs

Cons:

It can be on the heavier side compared to other more portable laptops

Some configurations come with lower refresh rate displays, impacting visual smoothness and overall performance

Here's the buying link.

5) HP Victus 15

The HP Victus 15 is among the best 15-inch gaming laptops (Image via HP)

Price: $1,169.99

The last entry on our list of the best 15-inch laptops is the HP Victus 15. This product has a slightly less powered processor as it runs on Intel Core i5-13500H. However, that is made up for by its powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture, providing greater performance than some options on this list.

Specifications HP Victus 15 Display 15.6" FHD, 144hz Processor Intel Core i5-13500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 512TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

One of the HP Victus 15's drawbacks is its relatively small 512GB storage. For its price, a better storage and processor would have been a huge plus point. The laptop has 16GB DDR4 RAM and the standard 144Hz FHD display.

Pros:

It features a stylish design that adds to the gamer aesthetic

It delivers good value for the price, offering decent performance without breaking the bank

Offers a better battery life than most gaming laptops

Cons:

Its performance might not match higher-tier options for the most demanding games

Could have had slightly better CPU and storage on the base model

Here's the buying link.

Check out other laptop articles by Sportskeeda:

5 best RTX 3060 gaming laptops in 2024 || 5 best RTX 4060 gaming laptops in 2024 || 5 best RTX 4070 gaming laptops in 2024