5 best RTX 4070 gaming laptops in 2024

The best RTX 4070 gaming laptops are incredibly capable and handle the latest AAA titles comfortably. Being one of the most powerful GPUs available today, it lets you run games at some of the best settings with almost no compromises in terms of performance. You can be assured of super high framerates and resolution in almost all games.

These laptops tend to be a little more expensive, averaging at around $2000 but are surely worth the price. Though expensive, they offer a nice blend of performance and overall quality and are not as overkill as the powerful RTX 4090 laptops. This article will discuss the best RTX 4070 gaming laptops you can buy in 2024.

The best RTX 4070 gaming laptops to buy in 2024

1) Dell Alienware m18 R2

Dell Alienware m18 R2 - best RTX 4070 gaming laptop (Image via Dell)

Price: $2,049.99

The best RTX 4070 gaming laptop would be the Dell Alienware m18 R2, thanks to its extensive features. Powered by the Intel Core i7 14700HX, it can easily multitask and handle large games easily. You also get one of the largest screens in the segment, with an 18" QHD+ display and 165Hz refresh rate. You could also choose the other variant which offers a 480Hz refresh rate, but it only supports an FHD setup.

Specifications Dell Alienware m18 R2 Display 18" QHD+, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7 14700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get a storage of 1TB SSD and 16GB DDR5 RAM, which is decent enough to handle big tasks and files with relevant ease. You can upgrade your laptop up to 8TB SSD and 64GB RAM, however, it may end up costing almost double the cost of the base model. One of the drawbacks would be that this is a true desktop replacement laptop, so portability is not its strong suit.

Pros:

The RTX 4070 GPU paired with the powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor provides excellent performance.

It features a stunning 18" QHD+ display with high refresh rates.

Alienware's signature cooling system keeps the laptop from overheating during intense gaming sessions.

Cons:

The laptop is quite bulky and heavy.

The laptop comes with a premium price tag to match its premium features.

Here's the buying link.

2) MSI Stealth 16

MSI Stealth 16 - best RTX 4070 gaming laptop (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,599.99

The MSI Stealth 16 is a worthy addition to this list of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptops as it offers great value for money. It is powered by the Intel Core i7 13620H processor and when paired with the RTX 4070, it can produce high framerates and super sharp resolutions in games. The device also boasts a large 16-inch FHD+ display, with refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

Specifications MSI Stealth 16 Display 16" FHD+, 144hz Processor Intel Core i7 13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get a storage of 1TB SSD and RAM of 32GB DDR5. With a surround sound system: two speakers and four sub-woofers, you are sure to have a great audio experience. It is very thin and sports a magnesium and aluminum alloy chassis, making it very durable and portable.

Pros:

It costs similar to RTX 4050 laptops and is relatively affordable.

Despite its powerful specs, the Stealth 16 manages to offer decent battery life for everyday tasks.

The laptop has a sleek design and is easy to carry around.

Cons:

It features limited upgradeability features.

The thin design can lead to thermal throttling under heavy loads, potentially affecting performance.

Here's the buying link.

3) Razer Blade 15

Razer Blade 15 - best RTX 4070 gaming laptop (Image via Razer)

Price: $2,299.99

A list of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptops wouldn't be complete without a Razer laptop. Thus, the next entry on our list is the Razer Blade 15, coming from the Blade gaming laptop series. It is powered by Intel Core i7-13800H and features a 15-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

When paired with the RTX 4070 GPU, the Razer Blade 15 proves to be a beast of a gaming laptop that can handle heavy tasks with great ease.

Specifications Razer Blade 15 Display 15" QHD, 240hz Processor Intel Core i7-13800H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get a storage of 1TB SSD and 16GB DDR5 RAM. While you can upgrade your configuration, it may get quite expensive, especially since it starts at a higher price point than other laptops.

Pros:

It has an ultra-thin and light design, making it one of the most portable high-performance gaming laptops available right now.

Has excellent build quality and features a sleek aluminum chassis that feels incredibly sturdy.

Offers a variety of display options, including high-resolution OLED panels with incredible color accuracy and vivid visuals.

Cons:

Due to its thin design, the Blade 15 offers very little room for internal upgrades.

It is one of the most expensive options on the list.

Here's the buying link.

4) ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 - best RTX 4070 gaming laptop (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,599.99

Next on the list is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16, which is a solid gaming laptop packed with features. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and 16GB RAM, which can easily handle large games and multitasking.

With this laptop, you get a large 16-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 also features the AniMe Matrix LED light array, which lights up the back panel.

Specifications ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Display 16" QHD, 240hz Processor Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of storage, you get 1TB SSD storage with the base model. You can configure it to have higher specs, but it gets more expensive by the configuration. It also offers a vast array of customization perks and features, like the AniMe LED array, a Virtual Pet, a command center to personalize your game setup, and much more. It is also very light and offers fast charging capabilities.

Pros:

Paired with the RTX 4070 and Intel Core i9, it delivers smooth gameplay at high resolutions and framerates.

It features a robust cooling system that helps keep thermals under control, even during demanding games.

Cons:

The placement of the arrow keys might feel awkward to some gamers used to a more traditional layout.

Despite having an incredibly fast charging setup, the laptop's overall battery life isn't the greatest.

Here's the buying link.

5) Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 - best RTX 4070 gaming laptop (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $2,099.99

Last on our list of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptops is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8. Running the Intel Core i9-13900H processor, it can multitask and game like a beast. Accurately priced at $2000, it offers a great blend of specifications and affordability.

Specifications Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 Display 16" WQXGA, 240hz Processor Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It features a storage size of 1TB SSD and 16GB DDR5 RAM. With the Ada Lovelace architecture and AI-powered DLSS 3 support, you are sure to experience top-notch performance. The laptop also has a stealthy lightweight build.

Pros:

Provides an excellent balance of performance and portability with the powerful RTX 4070 GPU.

Has a relatively long battery life compared to other gaming laptops on this list.

It is generally priced lower than some of its competitors.

Cons:

Similar to some of the other options, the upgrade capabilities for this laptop are limited.

Its overall build quality might not be as premium as some other laptops on this list.

Here's the buying link.

