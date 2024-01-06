5 reasons why you should not buy a gaming laptop

Gaming laptops have gained popularity over the last few years, with an increasing number of budget-conscious consumers buying them over traditional or professional models. However, despite significant advancements in laptop technology, especially with their recently reduced costs, these gaming machines have significant downsides.

Depending on your circumstances, there are many factors attributing to why issues in gaming laptops vary from minor annoyances to deal-breakers. So, in this article, we look at the top five disadvantages of buying these devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 disadvantages of owning gaming laptops

1) Expensive

Gaming laptops are usually more expensive than their desktop counterparts. These machines usually come with a dedicated cooling chamber and dedicated graphics card, adding to the cost. Additionally, one must buy several accessories to ensure the best gaming experience, again driving expenses.

Moreover, gaming laptops with the latest generation of chipsets and GPUs cost more than the usual ultra-slim professional notebooks. You can easily buy a professional laptop for under $1000 with the latest generation chipset and RAM, but for the same processor and memory, you may need to spend more than this cost.

2) Poor battery life

Gaming laptops comparatively offer poorer battery life and mostly don't last a full day. While this may not affect you if you plug in the laptop constantly, you won't want to travel without a charger for all-day usage or extended media consumption, which certainly eats up the battery, especially in a gaming laptop.

Additionally, most gaming laptops have high-end processors, RGB lighting keyboards, and fast refresh rate displays, leading to greater power consumption. All these factors also don't facilitate an all-day battery life. Hence, for professionals who commute daily and want to attain a good screen on time, gaming laptops aren't recommended.

3) Heavy to hold

As mentioned, most top-of-the-line gaming laptops come with dedicated cooling fans and heavy graphic cards, which makes these machines bulky. Such laptops are hard to carry around, and the purpose of a portable machine is defeated.

Although it is considerably usual for most users to purchase a cooling pad to avoid overheating during gaming sessions, these devices add weight to the laptop. Hence, gaming laptops aren't recommended for travelers as they make your backpack hefty.

4) Lack of upgradeability options

It is not difficult to upgrade your desktop computer. You only need to open the PC cabinet to remove or replace the components or parts compatible with your desktop PC. However, replacing or removing any component from a gaming laptop is not simple.

This is because these gaming machines are designed to take up as little space as possible, with most parts slotted in a specific area that is hard to access without professional help. As a result, replacing a component and upgrading the laptop might not be possible. In a worst-case scenario, you could also damage your laptop and forfeit the warranty.

5) Noisy and prone to overheating

One of the most significant downsides of any gaming laptop is the amount of heat and noise it generates when stressed. Internal cooling mechanisms on gaming laptops maintain airflow, but if your laptop is under a heavy workload, especially while gaming, you will experience a lot of heat and noise.

This is a big problem in thinner gaming laptops, as less body space means that hot air can't pass through vents, resulting in decreased performance or abnormal shutdown. So, avoid gaming laptops to enjoy maximum performance without any noise.

These reasons should compel you to avoid buying a gaming laptop.