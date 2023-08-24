5 proven easy ways to reduce your screen time

The device you are using to read this article has a track of your screen time. It is how much time you spend in front of the screen of your smartphone, tablet, or PC. If you check it right now, you will be shocked to see how much time from your life is consumed by the devices.

Now for working professionals, it is admissible but there are reasons why people who don't have a particular reason to be stuck on their devices should reduce their time in front of the screen.

There are several reasons you should consider to lower the time spent in front of any screen as the blue light emitting from the screen can potentially damage your vision. Apart from that, certain mental benefits can also be unleashed with reduced screen time like an increase in attention span, focus, etc.

Ways to reduce your screen time

Set screen time limits

Description: Use built-in screen time management features on your devices or third-party apps to set daily or weekly limits for specific apps or categories (e.g., social media, games, streaming). This helps you become more aware of your usage and forces you to consciously decide when and how long you want to spend on screens.

How to implement: On iOS, go to Settings > Screen Time. On Android, check Digital Wellbeing settings. For computers, consider using apps like Freedom or Cold Turkey.

Create a daily schedule

Description: Plan your day in advance by allocating specific time blocks for work, leisure, exercise, and other activities. Include screen-free periods to encourage more balanced living and reduce the temptation to constantly check your devices.

How to implement: Use a digital or physical planner to create a daily schedule. Set alarms or reminders to help you stick to your plan.

Design a screen-free environment

Description: Establish areas in your home where screens are not allowed. For example, make your bedroom a screen-free zone to improve sleep quality. This separation helps break the habit of excessive screen use.

How to implement: Remove screens from designated areas, or establish specific rules for screen usage in different rooms. Replace screen time with other activities, like reading, meditation, or journaling.

Practice the 20-20-20 rule

Description: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and focus on something 20 feet away. This simple exercise reduces eye strain and reminds you to step away from screens regularly, preventing long, uninterrupted periods of screen time.

How to implement: Set a timer or use a browser extension to remind you to take these breaks. Use the time to stretch, hydrate, or simply look away from the screen.

Engage in offline hobbies

Description: Replace the time spent on screen with offline activities you enjoy. This could be anything from playing a musical instrument, gardening, painting, or going for a hike. Engaging in these activities not only reduces screen time but also enriches your life.

How to implement: Dedicate specific time slots in your schedule for these hobbies. Consider joining clubs or classes related to your chosen activity to make it more engaging and social.

Benefits of reducing screen time

Reducing time on screen has numerous advantages. Firstly, it promotes better physical health by decreasing the risk of health issues associated with excessive screen use, such as eye strain, headaches, and sedentary behavior. Moreover, it facilitates improved sleep quality by reducing exposure to the blue light emitted by screens, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Furthermore, cutting down the time on screen provides opportunities for more face-to-face social interactions, nurturing deeper connections and reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation. Additionally, it enhances productivity as you become less prone to distractions from digital devices, leading to increased efficiency in tasks and work.

Reducing time on screen also frees up valuable hours that can be devoted to pursuing offline hobbies, fostering creativity, and personal growth. Ultimately, the benefits of reduced time spent in front of the screen extend to overall well-being, encompassing physical health, mental health, social relationships, and personal development, creating a more balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.