10 best graphics cards for Starfield

Starfield is one of the most demanding video games launched this year. It is a very ambitious title, with an expansive open world where you can explore over 1,000 planets. Moreover, the PC version is not optimized well and requires some of the latest and most powerful GPUs for a decent experience. There are dozens of options to choose from. AMD, Nvidia, and recently, Intel have joined the GPU race.

This can leave gamers confused as to which graphics card to opt for when playing the latest and most demanding video games in the market.

In this article, we will list the best options in the market for a decent experience in Starfield. Do note most of these GPUs are pretty costly. Therefore, those looking for a high-framerate experience at high resolutions will have to spend dearly.

Starfield is quite demanding on graphics hardware

10) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is a premium 1080p gaming graphics card built to target the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. The GPU was originally introduced for $399.

However, following the introduction of the newer Radeon RX 7000 series offerings and to keep the graphics card competitive with competitors like RTX 3060 Ti and Arc A770, it has been discounted massively. This makes it an option worth considering for playing Starfield.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Graphics processor Navi 23 Shading units 2048 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 176W Price $399

Do note that the GPU isn't powerful enough to play the Bethesda RPG at the highest settings, even at FHD. You might have to rely on a mix of medium and high settings with FSR turned on for the best experience. However, for an affordable price tag of $249, this GPU is worth it.

9) Intel Arc A770 16 GB

The Intel Arc A770 16 GB is the fastest graphics card from Team Blue. This GPU is slightly faster than the RX 6650 XT listed above. The graphics card was introduced for $329 and it's still selling at this same price. For this extra cash, the A770 brings an extra 8 GB of VRAM, which makes it a future-proof option for playing the latest and most demanding video games.

Intel Arc A770 16 GB Graphics processor DG2-512 Shading units 4096 Memory size and type 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 225W Price $329

Intel GPUs have faced problems in Starfield for some time. There were reports of graphics corruption and poor framerates. However, the issues have been ironed out today and the title plays pretty well with some compromises to the settings.

8) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti was introduced as a premium 1080p gaming graphics card in the last generation. The GPU can play most video games at the highest settings without framerate hiccups. However, those playing Starfield might have to sacrifice visual quality to maintain high framerates.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Graphics processor GA104 Shading units 4864 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 200W Price $399

Following the introduction of the newer RTX 40 series alternatives, the 3060 Ti has been discounted to more affordable levels today. The best deals on this GPU are in the used market, where it can be spotted for as low as $200.

7) AMD Radeon RX 6700 10 GB

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 10 GB is one of the most underrated graphics cards in the market. Many experts have called it an equivalent to the graphics processor in the PlayStation 5. It can play most modern graphics cards at 1440p without major hiccups. However, those playing Starfield might have to sacrifice graphics settings to get a decent framerate.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Graphics processor Navi 22 Shading units 2304 Memory size and type 10 GB GDDR6 160-bit TDP 175W Price $279

The best part of the RX 6700, like most RDNA 2-based graphics cards in the market, is its price. The GPU is currently selling for $279, which makes it one of the cheapest QHD gaming options in the market.

6) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful 1080p and 1440p gaming graphics card. It supports the latest technologies like DLSS 3 and improved ray tracing, which makes it one of the best GPUs for playing the latest titles. However, it can't play Starfield at the highest settings without major performance hiccups. This is primarily because it features a limited 8 GB memory buffer.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 Shading units 4352 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 160W Price $399

Nvidia has launched two variants of the 4060 Ti: one with 8 GB VRAM and another with 16 GB. This cheaper model is priced at $399, which makes more sense in case you are cash-strapped. However, the 16 GB model is a bad deal given the competition has launched better options like the RX 7700 XT.

5) AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is the new kid on the block. Like its predecessors, the RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT, this GPU is capable of delivering solid performance at 1440p. Moreover, it is positioned interestingly in the market with a price tag of $450, which makes it midway between the 8 GB and 16 GB versions of the 4060 Ti.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Shading units 3456 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 245W Price $449

We don't recommend maxing out Starfield on this GPU. Framerates can dip down pretty low in this game at 1440p. Instead, with a mix of high, medium, and ultra settings, the game runs pretty well on the RX 7700 XT.

4) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is a premium offering that targets 1440p and 4K gaming at high framerates without major performance hiccups. The graphics card will set you back by $799, which makes it one of the most expensive options in the market. However, players can expect to have a solid experience in Starfield at QHD resolutions with almost zero sacrifices.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Graphics processor AD104 Shading units 7680 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit TDP 285W Price $799

Do note that this graphics card is pretty capable at UHD resolutions as well. You can crank up Starfield to 4K if you are willing to sacrifice slightly on the graphics settings and rely on a mix of medium, high, and ultra.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-performance 4K gaming graphics card launched as a flagship-grade offering in the RDNA 3 lineup. With 20 GB of video memory and a whopping $899 price tag, this GPU is a premium option built for the costliest systems in the market. It can play Starfield like a charm at UHD with near-zero compromises to the graphics settings.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Shading units 5376 Memory size and type 20 GB GDDR6 320-bit TDP 300W Price $899

The graphics card delivers high framerates in every title at resolutions of 1440p and 4K. Gamers who opt for this GPU won't be disappointed since Nvidia hasn't launched any competing offering that delivers top-notch UHD gaming performance at a sub-$1,000 price tag.

2) Nvidia RTX 4080

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is Team Green's second-best offering this generation. It is built to play modern AAA titles at the highest settings in 4K. Gamers can expect high FPS in Starfield at UHD with minor performance issues. The GPU packs enough graphics horsepower to last you at least three to four years without any hiccups.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Graphics processor AD103 Shading units 9728 Memory size and type 16 GB GDDR6X 256-bit TDP 320W Price $1,199

However, you will have to pay a pretty penny for this GPU. Nvidia launched it for a staggering $1,199 price tag, which makes it one of the most expensive graphics cards in the market. Moreover, it isn't readily available in the second-hand market either, which means paying $1,200 might be the only way to get your hands on one.

1) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Starfield is optimized to run the best on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which makes this GPU our top recommendation for the game. Do note that it is actually slower than the RTX 4090, the $1,600 Nvidia flagship. However, numbers in Starfield favor the AMD equivalent.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics processor Navi 31 Shading units 6144 Memory size and type 24 GB GDDR6 384-bit TDP 355W Price $999

The RX 7900 XTX is cheaper than the RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. At about $999, this is an option worth considering for your next gaming rig. It can deliver top-notch gaming performance at the highest settings in 4K resolutions and will continue to do so for quite some time to come.