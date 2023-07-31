Gaming Tech
AMD RX 6700 vs. RX 6700 XT vs. RX 6750 XT: Which is the best gaming GPU?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jul 31, 2023 10:34 GMT
The AMD RX 6700, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6750 XT are superb mid-range graphics cards for gaming (Image via AMD)

The AMD RX 6700, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6750 XT have risen in popularity following the disastrous launch of the RTX 40 series graphics cards. These graphics cards offer a solid price to performance thanks to the price cuts after the launch of the new RDNA 3-based RX 7000 series graphics cards.

Gamers can buy these 1440p-ready GPUs for just about $300. In comparison, the RTX 4060, a 1080p gaming card, is priced as much. Thus, it's pretty clear why gamers prefer these last-gen offerings over the new GPUs in the market.

In this article, we will compare the three mid-level cards from AMD: The RX 6700, the 6700 XT, and the 6750 XT. We will look at the specs as well as the cards' performance in video games.

Choosing between the RX 6700, the RX 6700 XT, and the RX 6750 XT can be difficult

Specs

The RX 6700, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6750 XT share much in common. All of these GPUs were launched for 1440p gaming without compromises. The cards deliver on this promise to date.

The GPUs are based on the Navi 22 GPU. It is a cut-down version of the Navi 21 found on the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series graphics cards. The lower-end RX 6700 packs 2304 shading units, while the higher-end 6700 XT and 6750 XT pack 2560 shading units each.

A detailed specs list of the three cards is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
Graphics processorNavi 22Navi 22Navi 22
Shading cores230425602560
RT cores364040
Compute units364040
Max. Boost clock2450 MHz2581 MHz2600 MHz
VRAM10 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 160-bit12 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 192-bit12 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 192-bit
TDP175W230W250W
Price$269$330$340

Performance differences

In terms of gaming performance, the mid-range graphics cards from the last gen aren't far apart. All of these GPUs can play the latest and most demanding titles at 1440p without major FPS issues.

A detailed performance comparison between the cards in some of the market's latest games is as follows. All of the titles have been tested at QHD resolution with the graphics settings set to the absolute highest.

AMD RX 6700 10 GBAMD RX 6700 XTAMD RX 6750 XT
A Plague Tale Requiem465355
The Last of Us Part 1405454
Hogwarts Legacy526263
Star Wars Jedi Survivor414750
Resident Evil 4 Remake728486

As evident from the comparison, the RX 6700 is much slower than the RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT, which are nearly identical in terms of performance. The new 6750 XT is an overclocked version of the older RX 6700 XT. Other than slightly higher operating clock speeds and power draw, the GPUs are identical. Gamers can pay $10, about 1-2% more performance, which we believe is worth it.

Thus, the answer is pretty clear: If you are cash-strapped, the RX 6700 10 GB is the best card. However, if you're okay with spending about $340 on a new GPU, the RX 6750 XT is the best option. All of these cards are pretty capable in the latest video games and will last at least another two to three years.

