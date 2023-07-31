AMD RX 6700 vs. RX 6700 XT vs. RX 6750 XT: Which is the best gaming GPU?

The AMD RX 6700, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6750 XT have risen in popularity following the disastrous launch of the RTX 40 series graphics cards. These graphics cards offer a solid price to performance thanks to the price cuts after the launch of the new RDNA 3-based RX 7000 series graphics cards.

Gamers can buy these 1440p-ready GPUs for just about $300. In comparison, the RTX 4060, a 1080p gaming card, is priced as much. Thus, it's pretty clear why gamers prefer these last-gen offerings over the new GPUs in the market.

In this article, we will compare the three mid-level cards from AMD: The RX 6700, the 6700 XT, and the 6750 XT. We will look at the specs as well as the cards' performance in video games.

Choosing between the RX 6700, the RX 6700 XT, and the RX 6750 XT can be difficult

Specs

The RX 6700, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6750 XT share much in common. All of these GPUs were launched for 1440p gaming without compromises. The cards deliver on this promise to date.

The GPUs are based on the Navi 22 GPU. It is a cut-down version of the Navi 21 found on the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series graphics cards. The lower-end RX 6700 packs 2304 shading units, while the higher-end 6700 XT and 6750 XT pack 2560 shading units each.

A detailed specs list of the three cards is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics processor Navi 22 Navi 22 Navi 22 Shading cores 2304 2560 2560 RT cores 36 40 40 Compute units 36 40 40 Max. Boost clock 2450 MHz 2581 MHz 2600 MHz VRAM 10 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 160-bit 12 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 192-bit 12 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 192-bit TDP 175W 230W 250W Price $269 $330 $340

Performance differences

In terms of gaming performance, the mid-range graphics cards from the last gen aren't far apart. All of these GPUs can play the latest and most demanding titles at 1440p without major FPS issues.

A detailed performance comparison between the cards in some of the market's latest games is as follows. All of the titles have been tested at QHD resolution with the graphics settings set to the absolute highest.

AMD RX 6700 10 GB AMD RX 6700 XT AMD RX 6750 XT A Plague Tale Requiem 46 53 55 The Last of Us Part 1 40 54 54 Hogwarts Legacy 52 62 63 Star Wars Jedi Survivor 41 47 50 Resident Evil 4 Remake 72 84 86

As evident from the comparison, the RX 6700 is much slower than the RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT, which are nearly identical in terms of performance. The new 6750 XT is an overclocked version of the older RX 6700 XT. Other than slightly higher operating clock speeds and power draw, the GPUs are identical. Gamers can pay $10, about 1-2% more performance, which we believe is worth it.

Thus, the answer is pretty clear: If you are cash-strapped, the RX 6700 10 GB is the best card. However, if you're okay with spending about $340 on a new GPU, the RX 6750 XT is the best option. All of these cards are pretty capable in the latest video games and will last at least another two to three years.