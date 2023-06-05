Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT

Street Fighter 6 is a fighting game developed and published by Capcom. The title features numerous upgrades over previous franchise entries in terms of visuals, gameplay mechanics, and more. One of the most significant changes this time is the World Tour mode, a unique narrative-driven single-player experience. Despite all the upgrades and additions, the game runs surprisingly well on most modern systems. On PC for instance, the Street Fighter 6 only requires a Radeon RX 580 and a Ryzen 3 1200 to get running.

The RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT are mid-range GPUs from AMD. Both graphics cards are powered by AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, allowing for superior performance and power efficiency. When it comes to Street Fighter 6, these two cards are way more powerful than the required RX 580 as well as the recommended RX 5700 XT.

However, simply setting the graphics values to maximum will not result in an optimal experience, and you will have to tweak a couple of settings to get the best out of these two cards. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for the RX 6700

The RX 6700 is a solid card for 1080p gaming, and it is perfectly capable of playing the title at maximum graphics settings at this resolution. However, doing so will not result in a stable experience to play the game competitively.

Street Fighter 6 is a fighting game, so users will need to ensure that they are receiving consistent and high framerates with smooth animations. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide ensure that gamers receive stable framerates with only minor downgrades to image quality.

That said, here are the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 with the Radeon RX 6700:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for the RX 6700 XT

The Radeon RX 6700 XT comes with more computing capabilities than the RX 6700. Taking advantage of the extra processing prowess, users can turn up a few graphics settings while maintaining similar framerates. Having said that, the following settings will deliver the best possible experience in Street Fighter 6 with the RX 6700 XT:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Highest

Highest Bloom: High

These are the best settings to use in SF6 with the RX 6700 and the RX 6700 XT. However, it is worth noting that these settings have been optimized for the demanding World Tour mode. In other game modes, players will be able to turn up a few settings for an even more visually appealing experience.

