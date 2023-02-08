Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The RX 6900 XT is a high-end graphics card for playing the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy at 2160p UHD resolution. The card was Team Red's flagship offering back in 2020. However, multiple new high-end GPUs from the company have replaced the graphics card since then.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. The game builds an original story on the existing Harry Potter lore. The developers have put in a ton of work to make it an outstanding game.

Like most other AAA titles, the game comes with a ton of graphics settings that can make choosing the best combination difficult. Thus, in this guide, we have compiled the best options for the RX 6900 XT.

The RX 6900 XT is among the best cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy

Gamers can enjoy the game at over 60 FPS at 4K resolutions with the 6900 XT. We have listed the best options for maximum visual fidelity and high framerates touching triple digits below.

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6900 XT at the best visual quality

With the following settings applied, the RX 6900 XT is a solid card for playing Hogwarts Legacy at crisp 4K resolution. The GPU is faster than the RTX 3080 Ti. Thus, it runs the title without framedrops and stutters.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6900 XT at the highest framerate

Some players might want to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy at framerates higher than 60 FPS. With some tweaks to the graphics settings, it is possible to get almost 90 FPS in the title. The settings listed below will help achieve the same.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

The RX 6900 XT is a very capable card for gaming, even in 2023. The GPU was launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 3090. Thus, players will have no problems playing Hogwarts Legacy with a high-end AMD card.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes