Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The RX 6900 XT is a high-end graphics card for playing the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy at 2160p UHD resolution. The card was Team Red's flagship offering back in 2020. However, multiple new high-end GPUs from the company have replaced the graphics card since then.
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. The game builds an original story on the existing Harry Potter lore. The developers have put in a ton of work to make it an outstanding game.
Like most other AAA titles, the game comes with a ton of graphics settings that can make choosing the best combination difficult. Thus, in this guide, we have compiled the best options for the RX 6900 XT.
The RX 6900 XT is among the best cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy
Gamers can enjoy the game at over 60 FPS at 4K resolutions with the 6900 XT. We have listed the best options for maximum visual fidelity and high framerates touching triple digits below.
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6900 XT at the best visual quality
With the following settings applied, the RX 6900 XT is a solid card for playing Hogwarts Legacy at crisp 4K resolution. The GPU is faster than the RTX 3080 Ti. Thus, it runs the title without framedrops and stutters.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6900 XT at the highest framerate
Some players might want to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy at framerates higher than 60 FPS. With some tweaks to the graphics settings, it is possible to get almost 90 FPS in the title. The settings listed below will help achieve the same.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
The RX 6900 XT is a very capable card for gaming, even in 2023. The GPU was launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 3090. Thus, players will have no problems playing Hogwarts Legacy with a high-end AMD card.
