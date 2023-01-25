Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is AMD's flagship entry from 2020. The card was launched as part of the RDNA 2 lineup. Two years later, it still ranks among the fastest GPUs money can buy.

Thus, it is no wonder the GPU can easily handle Forspoken without hiccups. Multiple gamers have reported that the game is not optimized well; however, the problem does not apply to the fastest cards on the market.

Like most other AAA video games, Forspoken has multiple customizable settings on PC. This can make choosing the best a bit of a chore.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT impeccably plays Forspoken

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is one of the best video cards to play Forspoken. The GPU can run the game in 4K; however, some settings must be turned down to prevent frame drops.

In the following list, we have listed the best settings to ensure that Forspoken runs flawlessly on the card.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 6900 XT at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: On.

On. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard.

Standard. Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Standard. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Some gamers might not be happy with 30 FPS and want to maximize the full power of their high refresh rate panel. It is worth noting that the RX 6900 XT cannot run Forspoken at 4K 120 FPS. Thus, it is recommended that gamers turn down the settings to 1440p.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 6900 XT at high framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality.

Quality. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard.

Standard. Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

The RX 6900 XT is a powerful card. Gamers with the GPU can easily run Forspoken without major hiccups at high resolution; however, it is worth noting that the card cannot max out the game.

