Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RX 6900 XT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated video games this year. Being the nineteenth installment in the Call of Duty series, it will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox today.

Fortunately, the upcoming game is well-optimized for PCs, so players can expect an enjoyable experience while playing it on a recent RTX 30 series or RX 6000 series GPU. Following this trend, the RX 6900 XT is no exception. This flagship GPU from 2020 can easily run Modern Warfare 2 on UHD monitors without relying on any upscaling technology such as Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR.

This article will list out the best settings that fans with a Radeon RX 6900 XT should use for Modern Warfare 2.

Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using a Radeon RX 6900 XT

As expected, Modern Warfare 2 boasts several graphical customization options. This feature allows gamers to appropriately alter and enjoy the gaming experience with the best visuals or fine-tune it to enjoy high frame rates for competitive gaming. In fact, the sheer number of options can be intimidating for some.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On

Quality

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Medium

: Medium Deferred Physics Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

The RX 6900 XT can play the upcoming game at 4K resolution without any issues. However, users may likely have to turn the FSR on or drop their resolution to 2560 x 1440 if they want to play the game competitively, once the multiplayer modes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are released later. The game has more than enough graphical options that can be disabled to get 120 FPS or higher with an RX 6900 XT.

With Modern Warfare 2 pre-season and the upcoming battle royale title, the developers have plenty of Call of Duty content planned for this year's holiday season.

