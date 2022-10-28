Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RX 6900 XT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated video games this year. Being the nineteenth installment in the Call of Duty series, it will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox today.
Fortunately, the upcoming game is well-optimized for PCs, so players can expect an enjoyable experience while playing it on a recent RTX 30 series or RX 6000 series GPU. Following this trend, the RX 6900 XT is no exception. This flagship GPU from 2020 can easily run Modern Warfare 2 on UHD monitors without relying on any upscaling technology such as Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR.
This article will list out the best settings that fans with a Radeon RX 6900 XT should use for Modern Warfare 2.
Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using a Radeon RX 6900 XT
As expected, Modern Warfare 2 boasts several graphical customization options. This feature allows gamers to appropriately alter and enjoy the gaming experience with the best visuals or fine-tune it to enjoy high frame rates for competitive gaming. In fact, the sheer number of options can be intimidating for some.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Dynamic Resolution:
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Medium
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
The RX 6900 XT can play the upcoming game at 4K resolution without any issues. However, users may likely have to turn the FSR on or drop their resolution to 2560 x 1440 if they want to play the game competitively, once the multiplayer modes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are released later. The game has more than enough graphical options that can be disabled to get 120 FPS or higher with an RX 6900 XT.
With Modern Warfare 2 pre-season and the upcoming battle royale title, the developers have plenty of Call of Duty content planned for this year's holiday season.