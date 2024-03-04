Snapdragon vs Mediatek Dimensity: Which is the best processor brand for gaming?

Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity are two popular processor brands that have sparked countless debates among gaming enthusiasts. Qualcomm has been the dominant player in the mobile processor market for many years, particularly in the high-end segment. However, MediaTek has emerged as a strong competitor.

Gamers require a chipset that offers seamless optimization and battery efficiency without getting heated up quickly. Both companies are innovating and improving their processors, offering increasingly powerful and efficient options.

In this article, we will compare both brands to figure out the best processor brand for gaming.

Snapdragon vs Mediatek Dimensity: Which processor gives better performance?

Best processor brand for gaming (Image via Qualcomm)

Though both brands deliver excellent gaming experiences, Snapdragon has a slight advantage in terms of raw processing power. They have their own in-house Graphic Processing Unit, using which they can design and develop GPU architecture, enabling more specific optimizations for their SoCs.

On the other hand, Mediatek licenses various Mali GPU cores from Arm. This is a flexible option that leads to lower costs and fast production. However, this affects the performance and efficiency of the processor.

Processor AnTuTu 10 Geekbench 6 Cores Clock Dimensity 9200 Plus 1520023 2087 / 5503 8 3350 MHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 1526529 1981 / 5265 8 3200 MHz Dimensity 9200 1435981 1942 / 5279 8 3050 MHz Dimensity 8300 1525700 1491 / 4791 8 3350 MHz Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1292211 1765 / 4577 8 3200 MHz Dimensity 9000 Plus 1182494 1647 / 4465 8 3200 MHz Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 1117771 1686 / 4387 8 2910 MHz

Note: Some processors' performance scores have been obtained through NanoReview.

While the performance gap is narrow, Snapdragon offers smoother gameplay and higher frame rates in demanding titles, a critical factor for many flagship devices targeting power users and gamers. Mediatek performs well in tasks that leverage multiple cores but don't require peak performance.

Snapdragon vs Mediatek Dimensity latest processors (Image via NanoReview)

As seen in the images, the performance of the latest processors from both brands is quite similar. Qualcomm has total control over the chipset architecture, which enables them to push the performance boundaries, giving them brownie points for the performance.

Snapdragon vs Mediatek Dimensity: Which is more battery efficient?

Mediatek offers battery-efficient SoCs (Image via Mediatek)

Mediatek processors generally hold an edge in terms of battery efficiency. They design the Dimensity SoCs with a strong emphasis on power consumption. Its counterpart processors often prioritize raw performance, which is beneficial for tasks like gaming but leads to higher power consumption.

Both companies utilize modern manufacturing processes like 4nm or 5nm, but MediaTek seems more aggressive in adopting these newer, more efficient processes. They also actively work on software optimizations to further improve the battery life of their processors.

However, many smartphones come with cooling fans, keeping processor cool while playing games.

Snapdragon vs Mediatek Dimensity: Which heats more?

Which processor heats up quickly (Image via Qualcomm)

In general, MediaTek Dimensity SoCs tend to generate less heat compared to their Snapdragon counterparts owing to their design philosophy. They often emphasize balancing performance with power efficiency, which results in lower heat generation during operation.

Additionally, MediaTek's focus on partnership strategies allows them to adopt new technologies faster than Snapdragon, enabling them to leverage improved power efficiency and heat management of these advancements.

Snapdragon vs Mediatek Dimensity: Final Verdict

Best processor brand for gaming (Image via Youtube/GadmetMaster)

Resource-intensive tasks, such as gaming, require powerful performance. In this aspect, the Snapdragon outperforms the MediaTek Dimensity.

However, other aspects are crucial to enjoying a smooth gaming experience. One of them is battery life, where Mediatek's dimensity has the edge over its competitors. Additionally, they are available at a competitive price.

Remember, choosing the right processor involves a holistic approach. Consider your preferred game genres, typical gaming habits, budget constraints, and desired balance between performance and battery life to make the best decision for your gaming needs.

