Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X: Which is best in 2024?

The Intel Core i9-14900K and the Ryzen 9 7950X are some of the best processors in the market. They are built for the most powerful systems, mainly targeting professionals, artists, and developers. Although they aren't meant for gaming, they deliver some of the best performance when paired with a setup. Both chips bundle enough computing prowess to deliver the best performance metrics in the latest titles.

The chips are also some of the most expensive in the market, going over $600 a pop. It would be best to have deep pockets to afford a setup with these beasts since they also require some of the best coolers and motherboards. In this regard, they are only recommended for some of the fastest video cards — something like an RTX 4070 Ti and above.

Let's go over what the Ryzen 9 7950X and the i9-14900K bring to the table and how they perform.

Both the Intel Core i9-14900K and Ryzen 9 7950X are tremendously powerful for almost any workload

The chipset-based design of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (Image via Amazon)

Before checking the performance differences between the Core i9-14900K and the Ryzen 9 7950X, let's review their on-paper specs.

Specs comparison

It isn't easy to make an apples-to-apples comparison between the Intel Core i9-14900K and the Ryzen 9 7950X, given they are powered by wildly different architectures. Regardless, an overview of the specifications of each chip is as follows:

Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 24 (8P+16E) 16 Thread count 32 32 Max. turbo frequency 6 GHz up to 5.7 GHz RAM support Up to 192 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 170W

A key difference between the processors besides the architecture and process node is the massive difference in the core counts. While the 14900K bundles 24 cores, only eight are high-performance 'P' cores. The rest are low-power efficient 'E' cores. In comparison, the 7950X has 16 high-performance cores. The thread count of both chips is the same.

Other than this, the 14900K can clock higher than the AMD equivalent. It is one of the handful of chips that can go up to 6 GHz out of the box. The upcoming i9-14900KS is expected to join this family. Moreover, it also supports both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. On the other hand, the 7950X is limited to just the newer DDR5 standard.

Both chips are notorious in terms of power draw. However, the 7950X is slightly better and stays in the early 200s, as we noted in our review, while the 14900K can go past 250W to push out maximum performance.

Performance comparison

The Intel Core i9-14900K is a monster of a processor (Image via Amazon)

Both the Core i9-14900K and 7950X are stupidly powerful and are at the top of the stack in both single-core and multi-core performance. You can expect them to excel in any workload.

Below are the performance metrics of the chips in some synthetic benchmarks. These results are sourced from review aggregator Nanoreview, giving us a rough idea of what to expect from the processors.

Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Cinebench R23 single-core 2293 2,009 Cinebench R23 multi-core 38,263 36,741 Geekbench 5 single-core 3,288 2,998 Geekbench 5 multi-core 22,478 20,098

As evident, the Core i9-14900K beats the Ryzen 9 7950X considerably in single-core performance. This metric is critical in video games, making the Team Blue chip the slightly better option for gamers.

The 14900K also has a lead in multi-core performance, making it the better option for content creators and professionals. This is much like the last-gen 13900K, which can push out massive multi-core performance numbers.

While the Intel flagship is faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X, it is also costlier. Hence, choose based on how much you have to spend. Although slightly slower, the Ryzen 9 7950X is still decently powerful.