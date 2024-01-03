Intel Core i9-14900KS: Expected launch date, prices, specs, and more

The Intel Core i9-14900KS is expected to follow in the footsteps of the 12900KS and the 13900KS, claiming the performance crown with higher power draw limits and operating clock speeds. It has already been tipped to surpass the 6 GHz barrier that the 14900K and the last-generation 13900KS can already touch. We expect it to be launched alongside the non-K and T-series CPU unveiling at CES 2024.

Like every year, expect an exorbitant price tag for the chip. Given the 14900K can already nudge out the Ryzen 9 7950X in video games, we won't be surprised if the 14900KS becomes the fastest processor in the market.

Let's go over everything we know about this behemoth of a CPU. Note that much of this information is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a grain of salt.

Intel Core i9-14900KS expected launch date

Packaging of the last-gen Intel Core i9-13900KS (Image via Intel)

Previous launch trends have consistently hinted at a CES launch date for the KS variants. We don't expect an exception this time around. The 14900K has already been out for some time and has raked in considerable sales numbers to make way for the 14900KS now.

The upcoming chip will likely be introduced in Intel's keynote at CES 2024. This year's edition of the convention is scheduled from January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and The Venetian Expo.

Intel Core i9-14900KS rumored specs

A leaked look at the Core i9-14900KS chip (Image via @9550pro/X)

For the most part, the Intel Core i9-14900KS, "S" for Special Edition, will share a spec sheet similar to the 14900K. This is because they are essentially the same chip. The KS variant is born from chips that won the silicon lottery and can naturally clock higher and handle higher power inputs.

So, we can say that the upcoming chip will share 24 cores and 32 threads—much like the slightly older i9. However, the power draw has been rumored to go up to 150W from 125W. Also, the chip should be able to boost up to 6.2 GHz, according to a Wccftech report.

A detailed specs list of the upcoming 14900KS is as follows:

Intel Core i9-14900KS CPU family Raptor Lake Refresh Core count 24 (8P+16E) Thread count 32 Max. turbo frequency* 6.2 GHz Processor base power* 150W Maximum turbo power* 253W Max. memory size 192 GB Memory types Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s On-board graphics processor Intel UHD 770

*Based on leaked information

Intel Core i9-14900KS expected prices

In the last generation, the 13900K debuted for $589 US, and the 13900KS was priced at a whopping $699. The newer 14900K has also been priced at $589. Hence, an educated guess would be $699 for the higher-end 14900KS model.

Note that this price is based on mere speculations, so the actual tag may vary. We will update the article once more concrete info is available.