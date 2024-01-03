Intel Core i5-14600K vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is better for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i5-14600K and the Ryzen 5 7600X are some of the latest mid-range processors in the market. Both target the $300 price range with the latest improvements in single-core performance metrics. In many ways, these chips are some of the best options for gaming. They are affordable enough for most gaming systems and can handle a wide range of graphics cards, ranging from the budget Radeon RX 7600 to the top-of-the-line RTX 4090.

However, if you have to choose between the Core i5-14600K and the Ryzen 5 7600X, which is the best option for gaming? Although that may depend on factors like the platform you are currently on and budget, let's compare the chips head-to-head and see which is the best in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Both the Intel Core i5-14600K and Ryzen 5 7600X are superb mid-range CPUs

Packaging of the Intel Core i5-14600K (Image via Intel)

The Core i5-14600K and Ryzen 5 7600X are both powerful chips that are perfect for heavy multitasking, gaming, and even multi-core-heavy productivity workloads like video editing. Moreover, they are also enthusiast-grade chips with support for overclocking.

Let's delve into what the processors bring to the table.

Specs comparison

An AMD Ryzen chip installed on an AM5 motherboard (Image via AMD)

It's impossible to make an apples-to-apples specs comparison between the Intel Core i5-14600K and the Ryzen 5 7600X since they are based on wildly different architectures. While the Team Blue offering utilizes a monolithic design, AMD has stuck to the chiplet design for a while now.

Still, in terms of overall specs, you get 14 cores on the 14600K while the 7600X bundles six. Now, off the 14 on the 14600K, only six are high-performance 'P' cores. The remaining are efficient 'E' cores. This still gives the Team Blue chip a huge advantage in multi-core performance.

Moreover, the Intel processor supports both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. Thus, if you already own a bunch of last-gen RAM, choosing the Intel chip might help you save some bucks.

Below is a look at the specs of the two CPUs:

Intel Core i5-14600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 14 (6P+8E) 6 Thread count 20 12 Max. turbo frequency 5.3 GHz up to 5.3 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 125W (181W turbo power) 105W

Both chips are notorious in terms of power draw. Although the 7600X is rated at 105W, it frequently goes past that, as we noted in our review.

Performance comparison

The 14600K is a compelling mid-range offering (Image via Intel)

Both the Intel Core i5-14600K and Ryzen 5 7600X are stupidly fast. The new 14th-generation chips are based on the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup and, therefore, have a slight advantage over the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series.

Intel is squeezing the maximum out of the original Raptor Lake architecture with these newer processors. For some context, the 13th-generation Raptor Lake chips were originally introduced to compete against AMD's Ryzen 7000.

The performance of the chips in synthetic benchmarks is as follows:

Intel Core i5-14600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Cinebench R23 single-core 1,967 1,931 Cinebench R23 multi-core 23,741 15,029 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,785 2,845 Geekbench 5 multi-core 16,110 12,702

The single-core performance of the chips is nearly the same. In several benchmarks, the processors score within about 5% of each other. You won't gain anything specific with either of them.

Single-core performance is the biggest representative of the gaming performance of CPUs. Since this comparison ends in a tie, choose whichever chip is cheaper for you. Once you have finalized the processor, check the best graphics cards recommended for them to build a perfect PC.

In terms of multi-core performance, the Intel processor takes a massive lead. This is primarily because of the extra eight efficient cores aboard it. If you are buying any of these chips for multi-core-heavy games like Civilization VI or Cities Skylines or intend to use them for video editing, graphics design, 3D modeling, or other productivity-focused workloads, the i5-14600K is the way to go.

Overall, both the i5-14600K and the Ryzen 5 7600X are decently powerful processors and deliver competitive performance. There is little difference between them in some workloads, as noted above. If you opt for any of them, you won't be disappointed with their capabilities.