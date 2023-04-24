AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 7600: Is the X chip worth the extra money?

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 7600 are two of the latest AMD's Ryzen 7000 series processors. Both are built on the same Zen 4 architecture, a significant upgrade from the Zen 3 used in the previous Ryzen 7000 series. However, the 7600 is the budget version of the 7600X, with a $30 lower price point.

If you're in the market for a mid-range processor and need help choosing between these options, this article will assist you in making an informed decision by comparing the 7600X and 7600. From performance and specs to gaming capabilities and value for money, we'll dive into all the details that help you understand whether the X chip is worth the extra money.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 7600: Specs, performance, and price comparison

7600X and 7600 are both mid-range processors for gamers on a budget. Although these CPUs are close to each other in terms of specs, they still have some differences in clock speeds and TDP (Thermal Design Power).

Here is the specs comparison table of 7600X vs. 7600:

Ryzen 5 7600X Ryzen 5 7600 Architecture 5nm Zen 4 5nm Zen 4 Socket AM5 AM5 Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz L3 cache 32 MB 32 MB TDP 105W 65W

The aforementioned table shows that the 7600 chip has slower operating clock speeds and a more power-efficient 65W TDP compared to the 7600X.

10-game average performance chart for the 7600X and 7600 (Image via Techspot)

Although both CPUs have almost identical specifications, the 7600 is slower than the 7600X. But when you look at their performance in a gaming scenario side by side, you won't feel the difference, as the 7600X has only a 6% lead over its non-X counterpart. Applying PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive), a performance-maximizing technology by Ryzen, can bring the 7600 to identical performance levels as the 7600X.

The X variant is generally priced $30 higher than the non-X variant, as it offers a slightly higher base clock speed and better single-threaded performance.

Cinebench R23 score for AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 7600 (Image via Techspot)

While both processors are excellent choices, the 7600X typically outperforms the 7600 due to its better single-threaded performance. However, if you're on a budget, the 7600 is still a solid choice. With PBO enabled, it can provide similar performance to the 7600X, and it also comes with a bundled CPU cooler, making it an attractive option for those looking to save some money.

Conclusion

Choosing the best processor between 7600X and 7600 depends on your computing needs and budget. The non-X variant performs almost identically to the pricier X variant with the help of PBO, so those on a tight budget can opt for the cheaper 7600 and still enjoy the same performance with a bundled CPU cooler, which is missing in the 7600X.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes