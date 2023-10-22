Best GPUs to pair with Intel Core i5 14600K

The Intel Core i5 14600K is a newly launched mid-range gaming processor from Team Blue, replacing the last-gen 13600K with slightly better performance. However, with the new Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, Intel's main focus has been on voltage shoving and increasing power draw. With a little extra processing power, the CPU is now an even better option for mid-range gaming CPUs.

The 14600K packs enough power to handle some of the most demanding and powerful graphics cards in the market. Although it is a mid-range CPU, the processor is paired with 14 cores and can draw up to 181W of power. The chip can also be overclocked to get more out of the silicon.

We will list the best graphics card cards for the 14600K chip in this article. The chip can handle everything from budget cards to the likes of the RTX 4080 and 4090.

Best 1080p gaming GPU for Intel Core i5 14600K: Nvidia RTX 4060

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is the latest budget 1080p gaming GPU from Team Green. The GPU is a solid pair with the mid-range Core i5 14600K. It bundles the latest technologies like DLSS 3, improved ray tracing, and power efficiency, making it a solid option for setups on a budget.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 3072 RT cores 24 Memory 8 GB GDDR6

The 4060 is a $300 card in the Ada Lovelace lineup. It is based on the cut-down AD107 GPU. The video memory has been cut down to 8 GB from the 12 GB buffer on the last-gen 3060 and thus has the introductory price. The best feature of the card is frame generation, which allows gamers to get extra frames thanks to AI and upscaling.

Pros

The RTX 4060 is priced at $300, which makes it an affordable option for 1080p gaming, The GPU is based on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture. DLSS 3 and anti-aliasing features make the GPU more powerful than its raw hardware.

Cons

The 4060 has a limited 8 GB VRAM buffer. The GPU isn't the best value-for-money offering out there.

Best 1440p gaming GPU for Intel Core i5 14600K: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is Team Red's latest launch. The graphics card is available for just $500, making it a much better value proposition than their competitors' offerings, like the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. The GPU is a solid mid-range pair for the Core i5 14600K.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 CUDA cores 3840 RT cores 60 Memory 16 GB GDDR6

The 7800 XT is based on a slightly cut-down Navi 32 graphics processor. The GPU has a massive 16 GB video memory buffer, which will keep it relevant for quite some time. The GPU is faster than the RTX 3080 and the RX 6900 XT from the last gen. Besides being a powerhouse at 1440p, the GPU can play the latest games at 4K as well.

Pros

The Radeon RX 7800 XT packs 16 GB of video memory. The GPU is a powerhouse for 1440p and 4K gaming. It is priced at just $500, cheaper than the competition.

Cons

The 7800 XT doesn't have the best ray tracing performance. It loses to Nvidia in terms of upscaling performance.

Best 4K gaming GPU for Intel Core i5 14600K: AMD RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX was launched as Team Red's 4K gaming champion for this generation. The graphics card is the best the company has to offer, competing directly against the likes of the RTX 4080 and the 4090. With 24 GB of video memory, the GPU is one of those cards that can play almost every title at the highest settings.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics processor Navi 31 CUDA cores 6144 RT cores 96 Memory 24 GB GDDR6

The Core i5 14600K isn't the fastest processor in the market, so the 7900 XT might be a bit overkill for a setup with the i5 chip. However, it still packs enough rendering prowess to maintain the graphics card without major bottlenecks.

Pros

The RX 7900 XTX ranks among the fastest graphics cards in the market. The GPU is built for high-performance 4K gaming. The card bundles 24 GB GDDR6 memory.

Cons

The 7900 XTX can be a bit expensive at $1000. The graphics card doesn't have the best ray tracing performance in comparison to Nvidia GPUs.

Best Nvidia gaming GPU for Intel Core i5 14600K: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is a fantastic Team Green GPU built to play the latest games at 1440p resolutions. However, it is very capable at 4K resolutions as well. The graphics card is a balanced, high-performance choice for the Core i5-14600K chip. The GPU was initially supposed to be launched as the 4080 12 GB. However, it was renamed following backlash, and $100 was slashed from the price.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Graphics processor AD104 CUDA cores 7680 RT cores 60 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X

The graphics card is based on a cut-down AD104 graphics processor. However, it has a massive 7,680 CUDA cores and 60 RT cores. The GPU has 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. On top of this, the graphics card also supports DLSS 3 and frame generation.

Pros

The RTX 4070 Ti is a high-performance GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming. The graphics card has support for DLSS 3 and frame generation.

Cons

The graphics card can be a bit costly for some at $800. The RTX 4070 Ti doesn't have the best price-to-performance in the premium graphics card segment.

Best budget gaming GPU for Intel Core i5 14600K: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB

The RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB is the best budget gaming GPU for the Core i5 14600K. Following its initial release, the graphics card was slammed for not being a particular improvement over the last-generation variant. The graphics card was also criticized for not being competitive with the AMD RX 6700 XT options.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4352 RT cores 34 Memory 8 GB GDDR6

However, the 4060 Ti 8 GB has a plus point: support for DLSS 3 and frame generation. Nvidia also sells a 16 GB version of the card. But, it can only deliver better performance at higher resolutions. Therefore, if you are planning 1080p or 1440p gaming, the 8 GB version of the 4060 Ti is the best option.

Pros

Top-notch performance at 1080p and 1440p resolutions with ray tracing. Support for DLSS 3 and frame generation.

Cons

The rasterization performance of the RTX 4060 Ti isn't the best. The graphics card can be a bit costly at $400.

The Intel Core i5 14600K pairs pretty well with these graphics cards paired with it since the chip is pretty well equipped for high-performance systems. If you don't have a ton to spend on a gaming rig, the chip can be a perfect option, depending on your budget.