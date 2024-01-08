Intel Core i5-14600K vs Core i5-13600K: Which is better for gaming in 2024?

Both the Intel Core i5-14600K and the i5-13600K target the mid-premium market segment with competitive performance. The chips are from the same tier, as the name suggests, but are a generation apart. Nothing much has changed with Raptor Lake Refresh, which makes choosing between the two processors quite difficult given that the 13th gen chip is still being stocked.

We will compare the two processors in this article and go over what each of them has to offer, including their performance and value proposition. This will help you choose the best option for your rig without much dilemma.

Both Intel Core i5-14600K and i5-13600K are powerful enough for gamers

Before delving into the performance difference between the i5-14600K and the 13600K, let's look at their on-paper specs. The processors are based on closely linked architectures, so this will give us a better idea of what to expect.

Specs comparison

The 14600K is filled to the brim with features for ultimate performance (Image via Intel)

The new Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, as the name suggests, is a process refinement of the last generation. It is Intel 7 at its maximum efficiency, which enables the newer 14th-generation chips to perform slightly better.

Coming to the on-paper specs of the 14600K and the 13600K, both of them share a similar DNA. For starters, you get 14 cores with each — six high-performance 'P' and eight efficient 'E' cores. You get 20 threads with the chips.

Besides this, both chips turbo to 5.3 GHz. You get the same UHD 770 iGPU with both processors. Below is a side-by-side comparison of the specs of the chips, and they eerily look similar:

Intel Core i5-14600K Intel Core i5-13600K Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Raptor Lake Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Intel 7 (10 nm) Core count 14 (6P+8E) 14 (6P+8E) Thread count 20 20 Max. turbo frequency 5.3 GHz up to 5.3 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770 Power draw 125W (181W turbo power) 125W (181W turbo power)

It is the underlying architecture that makes all the difference. Raptor Lake Refresh enables a processor of the same caliber to push out better performance.

Performance comparison

The Core i5-13600K is a powerful chip for gaming (Image via Intel)

The new 14th gen chips aren't vastly more powerful than their last-gen equivalents. As mentioned above, the chips are quite similar. You can expect a difference of 4-5% between the two i5-14600K and 13600K in most cases.

Below is a list of single and multi-core performance benchmarks of the two CPUs in Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 5. The numbers are sourced from the benchmark score aggregator website, Nanoreview.

Intel Core i5-14600K Intel Core i5-13600K Cinebench R23 single-core 2,090 2,003 Cinebench R23 multi-core 25,349 23,431 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,824 2,768 Geekbench 5 multi-core 16,242 15,851

As evident, the 14600K isn't much faster than the Raptor Lake equivalent. If you already are on the 13th gen chip, you won't gain much by upgrading to the newer alternative. The difference is almost negligible in video games. Any chip with single-core scores above 2,000 in Cinebench R23 performs fantastically when paired with any GPU in the market.

Packaging of the new 14th gen Core i5-14600K (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i5-14600K sells for $316 while the 13600K is available for slightly cheaper at $283. The difference isn't much, given you will have to spend equally on other hardware like motherboards, coolers, and RAM for both processors. Considering all of this, we recommend opting for the newer chip for the slightly extra performance it can push out.