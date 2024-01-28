5 best gaming phones with cooling fans in 2024

If you're searching for the best gaming phones with cooling fans, this is the right place. Cooling fans prevent overheating during intensive tasks like playing a high-end game. They directly contribute to keeping the smartphone's temperature optimal to ensure consistent performance over time.

Using cooling fans on smartphones improved longevity by reducing the hardware issues caused by excessive heat. Besides cooling the device in a high-end gaming session and giving an uninterrupted and smooth experience, they dissipate heat generated during the charging process.

In this article, we have listed five smartphones with built-in fans that you can consider in 2024.

What are the best gaming phones with cooling fans?

1) RedMagic 9 Pro

It is one of the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Redmagic)

The RedMagic 9 Pro is one of the best gaming phones with cooling fans. The build quality is sturdy and premium. Shockingly, the device doesn’t have a camera bump, improving the usability and comfort of gaming.

Specifications RedMagic 9 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Rear: 50MP + 50MPFront: 16MP Battery 6,500mAh Display 6.8” FHD+ AMOLED RAM 12GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Price Starting at $649

This smartphone is a beast with all the specs it carries. It has a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that offers a seamless gaming experience.

Pros:

Currently, it's one of the best-performing gaming smartphones in the market.

You get customizable gaming software on the device.

It runs with a massive 6500mAh battery.

Cons:

It's not a waterproof device.

The audio quality of the speakers is muffled.

Software support is limited.

2) Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus produces the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Asus)

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a high refresh rate screen, a massive battery, and a two-inch OLED display on the back. It is one of the fastest Android devices you can buy. It can run all your favorite titles, even big multiplayer games, with highly detailed graphics without lagging.

Specifications Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera Rear: 50MP + 13MP + 5MPFront: 32MP Battery 6,000mAh Display 6.78” OLED, HDR10+ RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Price Starting at $1399

The ROG Phone 7 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It also has a decent triple camera setup that clicks some nice shots. The hardware includes a 50MP+13MP+10MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera.

Pros:

One of the best gaming phones with cooling fans and attachments.

Comes with an excellent display.

Cons:

Camera performance doesn't meet expectations.

Filled with software extras.

3) Asus ROG Phone 8

The ultra-responsive Asus ROG Phone 8 (Image via Asus)

The next device on the list is the ultra-responsive Asus ROG Phone 8. It is one of the snappiest phones capable of running top Android games like Asphalt 9, Riptide GP, and others without sweat. It has one of the brightest and cleanest screens, capable of up to 165Hz. Surprisingly, you get a 65W “HyperCharge” adapter with the device.

Specifications Asus ROG Phone 8 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Rear: 50MP + 32MP + 13MPFront: 32MP Battery 5500mAh Display 6.78” AMOLED RAM 12GB/16GB Storage 256GB Price Starting at $1099

As shown, the Asus ROG Phone 8 is packed with decent specifications, making it one of the top contenders in the list of best gaming phones with cooling fans.

Pros:

Excellent camera performance.

You get a 65W charging adapter with the device.

Cons:

Downgraded battery capacity.

Some of the signature phone elements are abundant.

4) Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

The latest flagship device by Asus (Image via Asus)

The ROG Phone 8 Pro, Asus' latest flagship, got major updates, especially in design and camera. It has a new 6.78-inch E6 OLED display with a peak of 2,500 nits in HDR scenarios and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode. You also get a small area on the back cover embedded with 341 subtle white LEDs.

Specifications Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Rear: 50MP + 32MP + 13MPFront: 32MP Battery 5500mAh Display 6.78” Full HD+ AMOLED RAM 12GB/16GB/24GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Price Starting at $1199

The ROG Phone 8 Pro has up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also features a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging. Here's how this phone compares to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Pros:

Available at a competitive price.

Has up to 24GB of RAM.

Significantly improved camera module.

Cons:

Has only two years of software updates.

Battery downgraded from 6000mAh to 5500mAh.

5) Legion Phone Duel 2

The oldest device in the list of the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Lenovo)

Despite being an old device, the Legion Phone Duel 2 is still one of the best gaming phones with cooling fans. It boasts a unique aesthetic and features multiple active triggers: two capacitive buttons on the rear, two pressure-sensitive buttons, and four ultrasonic shoulder triggers.

Specifications Legion Phone Duel 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Camera Rear: 64MP + 16MPFront: 44MP Battery 5000mAh Display 6.92-inch AMOLED FHD+,HDR10+ RAM 12GB/16GB/18GB Storage 256GB/512GB Price Starting at $699

Another highlight of the phone is plenty of RAM and storage; the base version has 12GB and 256GB, respectively. Additionally, it comes with an excellent camera setup capable of taking crisp images.

Pros:

Available at an affordable price.

Comes with plenty of RAM and storage options.

The display is one the best in the market.

Has a unique and aesthetic design.

Cons:

Slightly old model.

It has no wireless charging option.

This concludes our list of the best gaming phones with cooling fans. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates on smartphones.