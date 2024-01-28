Gaming Tech
  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • 5 best gaming phones with cooling fans in 2024

5 best gaming phones with cooling fans in 2024

By Hritik Chawla
Modified Jan 28, 2024 07:48 GMT
Gaming phone with cooling fan
Top gaming phone with cooling fan (Image via Asus/Canva)

If you're searching for the best gaming phones with cooling fans, this is the right place. Cooling fans prevent overheating during intensive tasks like playing a high-end game. They directly contribute to keeping the smartphone's temperature optimal to ensure consistent performance over time.

Using cooling fans on smartphones improved longevity by reducing the hardware issues caused by excessive heat. Besides cooling the device in a high-end gaming session and giving an uninterrupted and smooth experience, they dissipate heat generated during the charging process.

In this article, we have listed five smartphones with built-in fans that you can consider in 2024.

What are the best gaming phones with cooling fans?

1) RedMagic 9 Pro

It is one of the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Redmagic)
It is one of the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Redmagic)

The RedMagic 9 Pro is one of the best gaming phones with cooling fans. The build quality is sturdy and premium. Shockingly, the device doesn’t have a camera bump, improving the usability and comfort of gaming.

Specifications

RedMagic 9 Pro

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Camera

Rear: 50MP + 50MPFront: 16MP

Battery

6,500mAh

Display

6.8” FHD+ AMOLED

RAM

12GB/16GB

Storage

256GB/512GB

Price

Starting at $649

This smartphone is a beast with all the specs it carries. It has a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that offers a seamless gaming experience.

Pros:

  • Currently, it's one of the best-performing gaming smartphones in the market.
  • You get customizable gaming software on the device.
  • It runs with a massive 6500mAh battery.

Cons:

  • It's not a waterproof device.
  • The audio quality of the speakers is muffled.
  • Software support is limited.

2) Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus produces the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Asus)
Asus produces the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Asus)

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a high refresh rate screen, a massive battery, and a two-inch OLED display on the back. It is one of the fastest Android devices you can buy. It can run all your favorite titles, even big multiplayer games, with highly detailed graphics without lagging.

Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Camera

Rear: 50MP + 13MP + 5MPFront: 32MP

Battery

6,000mAh

Display

6.78” OLED, HDR10+

RAM

16GB

Storage

512GB

Price

Starting at $1399

The ROG Phone 7 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It also has a decent triple camera setup that clicks some nice shots. The hardware includes a 50MP+13MP+10MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera.

Pros:

  • One of the best gaming phones with cooling fans and attachments.
  • Comes with an excellent display.

Cons:

  • Camera performance doesn't meet expectations.
  • Filled with software extras.

3) Asus ROG Phone 8

The ultra-responsive Asus ROG Phone 8 (Image via Asus)
The ultra-responsive Asus ROG Phone 8 (Image via Asus)

The next device on the list is the ultra-responsive Asus ROG Phone 8. It is one of the snappiest phones capable of running top Android games like Asphalt 9, Riptide GP, and others without sweat. It has one of the brightest and cleanest screens, capable of up to 165Hz. Surprisingly, you get a 65W “HyperCharge” adapter with the device.

Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 8

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Camera

Rear: 50MP + 32MP + 13MPFront: 32MP

Battery

5500mAh

Display

6.78” AMOLED

RAM

12GB/16GB

Storage

256GB

Price

Starting at $1099

As shown, the Asus ROG Phone 8 is packed with decent specifications, making it one of the top contenders in the list of best gaming phones with cooling fans.

Pros:

  • Excellent camera performance.
  • You get a 65W charging adapter with the device.

Cons:

  • Downgraded battery capacity.
  • Some of the signature phone elements are abundant.

4) Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

The latest flagship device by Asus (Image via Asus)
The latest flagship device by Asus (Image via Asus)

The ROG Phone 8 Pro, Asus' latest flagship, got major updates, especially in design and camera. It has a new 6.78-inch E6 OLED display with a peak of 2,500 nits in HDR scenarios and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode. You also get a small area on the back cover embedded with 341 subtle white LEDs.

Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Camera

Rear: 50MP + 32MP + 13MPFront: 32MP

Battery

5500mAh

Display

6.78” Full HD+ AMOLED

RAM

12GB/16GB/24GB

Storage

256GB/512GB/1TB

Price

Starting at $1199

The ROG Phone 8 Pro has up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also features a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging. Here's how this phone compares to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Pros:

  • Available at a competitive price.
  • Has up to 24GB of RAM.
  • Significantly improved camera module.

Cons:

  • Has only two years of software updates.
  • Battery downgraded from 6000mAh to 5500mAh.

5) Legion Phone Duel 2

The oldest device in the list of the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Lenovo)
The oldest device in the list of the best gaming phones with cooling fans (Image via Lenovo)

Despite being an old device, the Legion Phone Duel 2 is still one of the best gaming phones with cooling fans. It boasts a unique aesthetic and features multiple active triggers: two capacitive buttons on the rear, two pressure-sensitive buttons, and four ultrasonic shoulder triggers.

Specifications

Legion Phone Duel 2

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Camera

Rear: 64MP + 16MPFront: 44MP

Battery

5000mAh

Display

6.92-inch AMOLED FHD+,HDR10+

RAM

12GB/16GB/18GB

Storage

256GB/512GB

Price

Starting at $699

Another highlight of the phone is plenty of RAM and storage; the base version has 12GB and 256GB, respectively. Additionally, it comes with an excellent camera setup capable of taking crisp images.

Pros:

  • Available at an affordable price.
  • Comes with plenty of RAM and storage options.
  • The display is one the best in the market.
  • Has a unique and aesthetic design.

Cons:

  • Slightly old model.
  • It has no wireless charging option.

This concludes our list of the best gaming phones with cooling fans. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates on smartphones.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...