Top 5 Android games released in 2023

In 2022, Android games have advanced significantly, offering remarkable gameplay and graphics comparable to recent AAA titles. There's no disputing the allure and widespread appeal of these Android games, even though some players have preconceived notions about their quality. Android games are more accessible because of the relatively low hardware requirements and the fact that they run on portable devices that we carry around with us all the time. Many people also appreciate having the opportunity to play for brief periods of time during their hectic schedules.

In reality, 2023 has witnessed a significant number of releases of popular Android games during specific seasons. The top five Android games that were released in 2023 are listed in this post.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top 5 Android games launched in 2023

5) Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

Battle royale games are still popular on mobile devices, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is capitalizing on this trend. Up to 120 players can participate in a match in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and the beloved Verdansk map is back. The fact that this game supports cross-progression, with your friends list and the battle pass syncing with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, is its strongest feature.

4) Honkai Star Rail

The highly anticipated game Honkai Star Rail was created by HoYoverse, the same team behind Genshin Impact. A tactical turn-based role-playing game for Android and iOS, Honkai Star Rail was released in April and is available for free.

This fourth installment of the game includes characters from the Honkai series. Players will be able to take control of a pre-selected protagonist throughout their adventure, with Nanook as the primary antagonistic force behind the game's events.

Turn-based combat is a characteristic of Honkai Star Rail, in contrast to the current Honkai Impact 3rd.

3) Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a role-playing game created by Applibot, the developer of Nier Reincarnation. A collection of the Final Fantasy VII series and media makes up the single-player game.

The game will have cosmetics and loot boxes and will be mostly available for free play. Monthly episodic installments of Ever Crisis will be released, allowing players to advance through the story.

2) Warcraft Rumble Arclight

If you are familiar with the gaming principles of Clash Royale, you will find Warcraft Rumble Arclight to be rather familiar as you will be tasked with creating and equipping an army of Warcraft Minis for tactical tower defense gameplay. While competitive play is absent, the game places a lot of emphasis on single-player content. As you go through the stages, you'll come across obstacles that will put your army's might and cunning to the test.

You should, therefore, anticipate being occupied with this title for some time. Warcraft Rumble Arclight recently went through a beta testing period, and as of writing this post, it is currently accessible for download.

1) Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now is maybe Niantic's best game to date, but they've never been able to duplicate the success that made Pokemon GO so popular. Although the game's simplified combat will probably disappoint longtime fans of the franchise, it nevertheless manages to condense Monster Hunter's action into manageable pieces without compromising too much of its distinctive gameplay.

Monster Hunter Now is centered around traversing the overworld in search of items and encounters, much like all prior Niantic games. At first, defeating the titular creatures just requires a few basic strategies, but as the game goes on, you'll need to remain alert to win. It is easy to play in short bursts like Pokemon GO, but it is also more difficult than most Niantic games.