Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis announced without a release date

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a mobile title from Square Enix coming sometime in 2022.

During the FF7 25th Anniversary Celebration live stream, Square Enix made a ton of announcements. Several titles were revealed, but this exclusive mobile game was announced without an exact release date.

Players can expect it to arrive in 2022, and a closed beta period has been announced. No date was given for the beta either.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to be available for Android and iOS devices

With the game announcement coming in June, players have a handful of months left for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to arrive before the year switches over to 2023. When it does come, they can expect content for a long time.

The title will be available on iOS and Android devices, with no signs of it coming to PC or any console. It is optimized for mobile devices and will be one of several spin-offs from the original Final Fantasy VII.

It all started with the Final Fantasy VII Remake, released in 2020. Now, there are many other titles being made in relation to the iconic RPG. Ever Crisis is just one that will bring many together.

What is Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis?

For those wondering what Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will entail, they can expect a free-to-play mobile game with loot box features. The loot boxes will offer various weapons and costumes but are totally optional purchases.

In regards to the game's content, the plan is to release monthly episodic installments to keep players coming back for more. These chapters can be selected freely by players, so they can jump back and forth as they see fit.

The title will be a retelling of the original FF7, and it will contain all of the canon story details from the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII. It is meant to be an alternate remake of the ground-breaking roleplaying game.

As a new form of the Compilation, players can expect the original Final Fantasy VII story. They can also expect content from the movie Advent Children, the mobile title Before Crisis, the PSP's Crisis Core and the PS2's Dirge of Cerebus.

Before Crisis was never released in the west, and the other titles never received a launch on later generation consoles. Ever Crisis could be the first time many players will get to experience them.

