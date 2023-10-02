5 best tips to earn more cards in Clash Royale for free

In the dynamic realm of Clash Royale, acquiring and upgrading cards is fundamental to building a formidable deck and climbing the ranks. While purchasing gems is an option, there are numerous ways to earn cards and resources without spending a dime. In this guide, we'll explore five essential tips to help maximize your card collection in Clash Royale without breaking the bank.

1) Check the shop daily for free items

If you are a beginner and struggle to ascend the ranks, then this tip is ideal for getting a major boost in your Clash Royale journey. One of the simplest yet often overlooked ways to accumulate cards and gold is by checking the shop daily. Every day, the shop offers free items, including cards, gold, and other valuable resources.

By logging in regularly, you won't miss out on these complimentary rewards. This only boosts your card collection but also provides additional resources to upgrade your existing cards or purchase new ones from the shop.

2) Utilize magic items, especially chest keys

Magic items are powerful tools that can significantly enhance your Clash Royale experience. Among these, chest keys play a vital role in accelerating your progress through the game. By using them wisely, you can open chest slots more frequently, ensuring a steady influx of cards and resources.

Additionally, don't underestimate the impact of other magic items like card boost potions and wild cards, as each maximizes your card collection and deck strength.

3) Engage in clan wars daily

Participating in clan wars is not just about competition, as it's also an excellent way to earn more cards and gold. Opt for 2v2 battles in clan wars, as they yield more gold than their 1v1 counterparts. Winning battles during clan war's "battle days" can earn you more legendaries and champion cards, providing a valuable boost to your card collection.

Don't be afraid to lose clan wars, as participation itself grants you a good amount of gold. Furthermore, it improves your ability to perform in a group, ensuring a gratifying battle experience. Regular participation in Clan Wars ensures a steady stream of rewards to aid in your card collection journey.

4) Maximize season events

In the vibrant world of Clash Royale, the introduction of season events provides exclusive chances for players to amass additional rewards. Regularly engaging in the showcased modes within the Season Events tab is imperative to capitalize on these opportunities. Participants earn valuable tokens, a currency that opens the door to acquiring elite wild cards or wild shards for evolutionary purposes.

By diving into these specially curated events and optimizing your token collection, you ensure substantial enhancements to your card arsenal. This not only facilitates significant card upgrades but also plays a pivotal role in the evolution of your overall deck strategy, ensuring a dynamic and competitive presence on the battlefield.

5) Invest gems in Global Tournament Rewards

Gems are a premium currency in Clash Royale, as using them with proper planning is paramount for in-game progress. Players must invest them wisely to yield substantial returns. Consider using your gems to purchase the global tournament rewards, which cost around 500 gems.

This investment provides you with a legendary king's chest and substantial gold, totaling 50,000. The rewards from the global tournament are highly beneficial, offering valuable resources that can be utilized for card upgrades, shop purchases, and overall progression.

Building an impressive card collection in Clash Royale without spending money is not only possible but also immensely rewarding. By incorporating these five tips, you can ensure a steady influx of cards, gold, and other valuable resources.