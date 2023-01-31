Clash Royale League 2023: Monthly events, World Finals, format, prize pool distribution, Competitive Points, and more

On January 30, Supercell unveiled their plans for the 2023 Clash Royale esports and how teams will make their cut in the World Finals, which is scheduled for November 24 to 26 this year. A total prize pool of $1.3 million has been allocated for the 2023 CRL, including the global competition ($900K) and monthly events ($399K).

The publisher revealed full details such as schedule, format, prize pool distribution, and more. It will feature seven monthly tournaments from March to September, and a global event in November.

Exploring Clash Royale League 2023's format

During each monthly competition, the top 1000 players from the Path of Legends leaderboard will battle in the Qualifier, with the the 32 moving to the Finals, which has a golden ticket to the World Finals.

Players will also secure some Competitive Points based on their performance there and after seven months, the top seven, who will collect the most points, will reach the World Finals. The same format will be followed in all seven monthly events. The publisher has allocated a cash prize pool of $57K for each month.

Monthly Qualifiers

Day 1: 1000 players will fight in the Swiss Bracket format, with 32 moving to Day 2.

Day 2: 32 players will be divided into four groups to compete in the Double Round Robin, with the top eight advancing to the Monthly Finals.

Monthly Finals

Eight players will battle in a Double-Elimination bracket to grab a golden ticket, meaning the winner will directly secure their seat in the Clash Royale World Finals 2023.

Competitive Points

Monthly Qualifier

Day 1 (Swiss): 5 points per win (up to 55)

Day 2 (Double Round Robin): 5 points per win (up to 30)

Monthly Finals

1st place: 100 points

2nd place: 80 points

3rd place: 65 points

4th place: 50 points

5th-6th places: 40 points

7th-8th places: 30 points

Clash Royale World Finals 2023 format

The 16 players (seven from Monthly Finals + seven From Competitive Points + two from China) will compete in a Double-Elimination bracket at the three-day mega event, which will feature a total prize pool of $900K.

Prize pool distribution

Out of the $57K monthly prize pool, the winner will receive $16K, while the second and third placed athletes will be awarded $10K and $7K, respectively.

Monthly Finals

1st place: $16,000

2nd place: $10,000

3rd place: $7,000

4th place: $4,000

5th-6th places: $2,000

7th-8th places: $1,000

Monthly Qualifiers

9th - 16th places: $750

17th - 32nd places: $500

World Finals

The world champion of the 2023 Clash Royale season will be awarded $250K in prize money. The first and second runners-up will take home $125K and $80K, respectively.

1st place: $250,000

2nd place: $125,000

3rd place: $80,000

4th place: $65,000

5th-6th places: $50,000

7th-8th places: $40,000

9th-12th places: $30,000

13th-16th places: $20,000

Clash Royale Esports @EsportsRoyaleEN Seven Monthly Finals, Golden Tickets, Competitive Points and MORE…

Find out everything in this new



youtu.be/jHRmPhJOCsk WE ARE BACK!Seven Monthly Finals, Golden Tickets, Competitive Points and MORE…Find out everything in this new #CRL23 TV Royale special! WE ARE BACK! 🏆Seven Monthly Finals, Golden Tickets, Competitive Points and MORE…Find out everything in this new #CRL23 TV Royale special! 📺 youtu.be/jHRmPhJOCsk https://t.co/Th087R2FH3

Supercell has also released the schedule for each monthly competition. You can check all the time tables on the official website of Clash Royale esports. Mohamed Light, the current world champion, will be one of the top players to watch out for this year. He is also the highest earning professional, with earnings of more than $500K in the scene.

