Clash Royale League 2023: Monthly events, World Finals, format, prize pool distribution, Competitive Points, and more

On January 30, Supercell unveiled their plans for the 2023 Clash Royale esports and how teams will make their cut in the World Finals, which is scheduled for November 24 to 26 this year. A total prize pool of $1.3 million has been allocated for the 2023 CRL, including the global competition ($900K) and monthly events ($399K).
The publisher revealed full details such as schedule, format, prize pool distribution, and more. It will feature seven monthly tournaments from March to September, and a global event in November.
Exploring Clash Royale League 2023's format
During each monthly competition, the top 1000 players from the Path of Legends leaderboard will battle in the Qualifier, with the the 32 moving to the Finals, which has a golden ticket to the World Finals.
Players will also secure some Competitive Points based on their performance there and after seven months, the top seven, who will collect the most points, will reach the World Finals. The same format will be followed in all seven monthly events. The publisher has allocated a cash prize pool of $57K for each month.
Monthly Qualifiers
Day 1: 1000 players will fight in the Swiss Bracket format, with 32 moving to Day 2.
Day 2: 32 players will be divided into four groups to compete in the Double Round Robin, with the top eight advancing to the Monthly Finals.
Monthly Finals
Eight players will battle in a Double-Elimination bracket to grab a golden ticket, meaning the winner will directly secure their seat in the Clash Royale World Finals 2023.
Competitive Points
Monthly Qualifier
Day 1 (Swiss): 5 points per win (up to 55)
Day 2 (Double Round Robin): 5 points per win (up to 30)
Monthly Finals
1st place: 100 points
2nd place: 80 points
3rd place: 65 points
4th place: 50 points
5th-6th places: 40 points
7th-8th places: 30 points
Clash Royale World Finals 2023 format
The 16 players (seven from Monthly Finals + seven From Competitive Points + two from China) will compete in a Double-Elimination bracket at the three-day mega event, which will feature a total prize pool of $900K.
Prize pool distribution
Out of the $57K monthly prize pool, the winner will receive $16K, while the second and third placed athletes will be awarded $10K and $7K, respectively.
Monthly Finals
- 1st place: $16,000
- 2nd place: $10,000
- 3rd place: $7,000
- 4th place: $4,000
- 5th-6th places: $2,000
- 7th-8th places: $1,000
Monthly Qualifiers
- 9th - 16th places: $750
- 17th - 32nd places: $500
World Finals
The world champion of the 2023 Clash Royale season will be awarded $250K in prize money. The first and second runners-up will take home $125K and $80K, respectively.
- 1st place: $250,000
- 2nd place: $125,000
- 3rd place: $80,000
- 4th place: $65,000
- 5th-6th places: $50,000
- 7th-8th places: $40,000
- 9th-12th places: $30,000
- 13th-16th places: $20,000
Supercell has also released the schedule for each monthly competition. You can check all the time tables on the official website of Clash Royale esports. Mohamed Light, the current world champion, will be one of the top players to watch out for this year. He is also the highest earning professional, with earnings of more than $500K in the scene.