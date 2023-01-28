Supercell unveils 2023 esports roadmap for Clash Royale and Clash of Clans 

On January 27, Supercell announced the 2023 esports roadmap for their two successful mobile games, Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. This year, they have been allocated total prize pools of $1.3 million and $1.15 million, respectively.

The 2023 esports season of both games are set to kick off in a few weeks, where players from all over the world will commence their new trip and focus on qualifying for the respective World Championships.

Supercell has also revealed that both the Clash Royale World Finals and Clash of Clans World Championship will take place from November 24 to 26, 2023, where spectators will also be allowed.

Clash Royale League 2023

The publisher has introduced some changes by combining the best 2021 and 2022 CRL formats for this year's circuit, meaning the Golden Tickets and Competitive Points will be implemented into the 2023 season.

This year, there will be seven monthly competitions starting from February 6. A total of 1000 players from the Path of Legends leaderboard will fight in the monthly qualifier. The top eight players will progress to the monthly finals, where the winner will receive a golden ticket to earn his spot in the World Finals.

Each monthly finals has a golden ticket, meaning seven players from the monthly competition will reach the 2023 Clash Royale World Finals.

Apart from this, players will earn Competitive Points based on their performance in the monthly battle, and after the conclusion of seven months, the top seven players with the most points will advance to the World Finals.

Apart from 14 players (seven each from monthly finals and Competitive Points), two seats will be available for the Chinese region in the World Finals. Egyptian superstar Mohamed Light clinched the previous edition of the event.

Clash of Clans World Championships 2023

Supercell has implemented a similar 2022 format for this year's Clash of Clans esports circuit. Four teams will book their tickets in the World Championship Finals by earning a Golden Ticket in a community-organized tournament. Apart from this, four teams will grab their seats from the official Championship Qualifier.

The three-day 2023 World Championship Finals, which will occur from November 24 to 26, will boast eight teams fighting for a massive prize pool and the coveted trophy.

Japan's QueeN Walkers Stephanie was the undisputed champion of the previous edition, which was held from 23 to 25, 2022, in Helsinki, Finland,

